Senate Begins Spring Semester with Less than a Quarter of its Year-Long Budget Remaining By Katie Oglesby, 7 days ago

For the 2022-2023 academic year, Student Senate was allocated $92,116. By the second Senate meeting (Jan. 30) of the spring semester, Senate had $18,576.11 left. ...