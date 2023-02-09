Read full article on original website
Chiefs Quarterback Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl LVII
Chad Henne is retiring as a Super Bowl champion. The Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. It's Henne's second-career Super Bowl, both won with the Chiefs, over his 15-year ...
Report: Eagles offensive coordinator flying to Indianapolis Monday to finalize deal as Colts' next head coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly told all candidates for their vacant head coaching job that they have zeroed in on another candidate. That's all candidates except Shane Steichen, the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a source said Steichen is scheduled...
Notre Dame grad flew in historic all-women Super Bowl flyover
PHOENIX — A Notre Dame graduate was a part of the historic all-women crew that performed the flyover for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. What the flyover sometimes lacks is greater meaning. The demonstration at Super Bowl LVII has meaning. Several meanings, in fact. The Navy showed its three current combat aircraft and they were staffed by all-female crews, celebrating 50 years of women in Naval aviation.
Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Super Bowl field becomes a slippery mess
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The field at State Farm Stadium on Sunday turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide. Players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing Sunday, leading several to change their cleats. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while trying to make a...
Easy NFL rules guide for Super Bowl viewers
It's nearly time for the big game: the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, the Super Bowl is expected to have an audience of more than 100 million. Along those watchers will be diehard football fans who haven't missed a day of the season and finished first in their fantasy league. But there will also be plenty of folks who aren't as sure about the ins and outs.
'He's HERE!' Another Chiefs player welcomes Super Bowl baby
WASHINGTON — Two Kansas City Chiefs players have more to celebrate than their team's Super Bowl victory. Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. both welcomed babies!. Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the...
'Kelce Bowl': Donna Kelce celebrates and comforts sons after historic Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Donna Kelce felt both a win and a loss on Super Bowl Sunday. Her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, played against each other in the NFL championship game, the first brother-on-brother matchup in Super Bowl history. Tight end Travis helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their...
Why do teams defer the coin toss during the Super Bowl?
WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events in the U.S., with more than 100 million people watching the game. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship. But before the game can begin, the teams have to take care of some important business.
Chris Stapleton performs national anthem at Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is officially underway after Chris Stapleton hit the stage to sing the national anthem. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.
Who won last year's Super Bowl?
WASHINGTON — Kansas City and Philadelphia face off this weekend to crown the next Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, both of last year's Super Bowl contenders are watching from home. Who won the 2022 Super Bowl?. The Los Angeles Rams won the Vince Lombardi trophy last year with a 23-20...
Brittney Griner and wife seen wearing Eagles jerseys at Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was seen in the stands of State Farm Stadium enjoying Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. This is her third public appearance since she was released from Russia in December of 2022. Griner also was seen at the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday...
38-year Colts fan wins Jim Irsay's Super Bowl tickets
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is full of diehard Colts fans, but John Bratton might have many beat. He was rooting for the Indianapolis Colts before they even existed, way back when he was in junior high. "I remember telling my mom at the time, 'If Indianapolis gets a team, I'm...
Indiana cheer squads compete at national competition
GREENWOOD, Indiana — Several Indiana high school cheer squads finished among the best in the nation after the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World in Orlando. Lake Central High School came away with the title in the Large Varsity Non Building division. The squad...
