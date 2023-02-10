Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: 13 players listed as limited participants

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and 13 players were listed as limited participants during the practice.

Five players have true injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start.

All 53 players on the roster participated and should be good to go for Sunday evening.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Thursday injury report:

Limited:

James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Britain Covey (hamstring), Fletcher Cox (rest), Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (groin, rest), Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Avonte Maddox (toe, rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest),

Full: Robert Quinn

Chiefs injury report

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

For Kansas City, wide receiver Kadarius Toney logged a full practice, while L’Jarius Sneed was limited and added to the report with a knee injury.