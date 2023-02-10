Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: 13 players listed as limited participants

By Glenn Erby,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vq6m_0kia2eCU00

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and 13 players were listed as limited participants during the practice.

Five players have true injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start.

All 53 players on the roster participated and should be good to go for Sunday evening.

Eagles injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RGBb_0kia2eCU00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Thursday injury report:

Limited:

James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Britain Covey (hamstring), Fletcher Cox (rest), Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (groin, rest), Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Avonte Maddox (toe, rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest),

Full: Robert Quinn

Chiefs injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5KI2_0kia2eCU00
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

For Kansas City, wide receiver Kadarius Toney logged a full practice, while L’Jarius Sneed was limited and added to the report with a knee injury.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman undergoes surgery before free agency
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy predicts Eric Bieniemy will fail in Washington
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marshawn Lynch reveals how much the NFL fined him for not speaking to media
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Eagles fan made an absolutely hilarious addition to a premature Super Bowl champions tattoo
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Vikings take physical cornerback in latest Daniel Jeremiah mock draft
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Yannick Ngakoue listed as best Bengals fit in free agency
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Two Vikings contracts have officially voided
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson stands alone as NFL's most explosive quarterback in key category
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Colts' rookie review: Jelani Woods has bright future
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
5 Chiefs practice squad players had contracts officially expire on Tuesday
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
CBS Sports names one player Ravens should prioritize during 2023 free agency
Baltimore, MD20 hours ago
Do the Lions have any franchise tag candidates in 2023?
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Could the Browns reunite with a former player to replace Mike Priefer?
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers trade up to draft Will Anderson Jr.?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Chiefs insider tells what Commanders are getting in Bieniemy
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian to transition to off-field role
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
Browns request permission to interview Giants' Anthony Blevins
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Broncos coaching staff update: Rex Ryan buzz heating up
Denver, CO1 day ago
ESPN has a plan to help the Vikings improve this offseason
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago
Bears address holes in the trenches in new 3-round mock draft
Chicago, IL8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy