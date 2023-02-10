Open in App
Houston, TX
ABC13 Houston

Special education teacher claims 10-year-old was going to harm others when arm broken, docs say

7 days ago

A special education teacher has been charged with injury to a child after Houston police said he broke a 10-year-old student's arm at school.

George Jimerson, 70, told police he was trained in Crisis Intervention Prevention and was trying to stop a student from hurting him and others as the 10-year-old reached for a plastic bag, according to court records.

It happened at IDEA Hardy, a charter school, on Little York last October. Jimerson was terminated, according to the school.

Court records say the incident was captured on video, and investigators deemed the force Jimerson used exceeded what was needed.

According to records, the video shows Jimerson pushing the student up against a wall and twisting his arm in an "unnatural motion" before slamming him to the ground. "A loud pop is heard," the document read.

Jimerson then walks away as the child "appears to be in great pain" and "continues to scream for help," records state. He has not been arrested.

No one answered at his northside home on Thursday evening. When reached by phone, he told ABC13 he did not know when he would turn himself in.

IDEA Public Schools shared the following statement regarding the incident:

"IDEA has taken swift action cooperating with law enforcement, child protective services, and state agencies as appropriate. All individuals who were involved in the incident are no longer with IDEA. IDEA remains committed to serving our students and families with the highest standard of safety and service."

Jimerson is the only person charged in the incident. Court records say he told police he "did not know what was going through his mind" at the time.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
