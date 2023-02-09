ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown

Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
Jimmie Fullen’s intent to run for Galveston County Sheriff

More than 1,100 people showed up at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday for the announcement of Jimmie Fullen’s intent to run for Galveston County Sheriff in the 2024 elections. Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over...
Jolene Wheaton

Jolene Wheaton, 87, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in her home. Born ten years behind her three siblings in a log cabin to her parents, Joseph Lawrence Gordey and Jettie Geneva Havens in Melder, Louisiana. A loving, beautiful child with a confident air and a vibrant personality. When she was just eight years old, her childhood was marked by the early passing of her father to Tuberculosis. As a young teenager, she helped her Mother run their little farm, enjoyed playing volleyball, but loved nothing more than being an aunt to her brothers and sister’s children.
HISD School Board approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The vote follows a survey that was distributed to the HISD community and the public in January asking for feedback on the proposed calendar. The approved calendar includes a one-week Thanksgiving break,...
Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months

According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway

Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for a suspect captured on video last month robbing a mother at gunpoint in her own driveway. Video released by the Houston Police Department shows a white sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel driving on the 5500 block of Ariel Street in Houston at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15. A masked male suspect can be seen running into the victim’s driveway, where she is taking her small child out of her vehicle.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Family of Carlos Lugo hope people will come forward with information in teen's death

HOUSTON — Relatives of Carlos Lugo on Saturday gathered at the site where the 14-year-old was found dead a week prior. With heavy hearts, family and friends came together to pray and remember the teen. There's now a cross with Carlos' name and candles where his body was found. It's in a grassy area on Firnat Street near the Hardy toll road in north Houston. It's about a mile away from where he was last seen on January 21.
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
