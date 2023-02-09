Read full article on original website
33 graves discovered during Houston METRO construction near historic African American cemetery
Recent Houston METRO construction projects, including the University bus rapid transit lines and work to improve drainage along Lockwood Drive, led to a shocking discovery in Houston's Fifth Ward.
SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown
Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
Trinity River Food Bank launches mobile reading and resource center
Helping connect people in need to services and resources is the aim of Trinity River Food Bank in Liberty County, and a mobile reading and resource center operated by the organization is just one more way to achieve this purpose. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Food Bank, partnering with the...
Jimmie Fullen’s intent to run for Galveston County Sheriff
More than 1,100 people showed up at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday for the announcement of Jimmie Fullen’s intent to run for Galveston County Sheriff in the 2024 elections. Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over...
Former Sutton Elementary teacher of the year arrested on accusations of molesting students
The teacher, accused of molesting elementary students in his classroom, now faces multiple charges of sex abuse.
Jolene Wheaton
Jolene Wheaton, 87, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in her home. Born ten years behind her three siblings in a log cabin to her parents, Joseph Lawrence Gordey and Jettie Geneva Havens in Melder, Louisiana. A loving, beautiful child with a confident air and a vibrant personality. When she was just eight years old, her childhood was marked by the early passing of her father to Tuberculosis. As a young teenager, she helped her Mother run their little farm, enjoyed playing volleyball, but loved nothing more than being an aunt to her brothers and sister’s children.
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston Area
In good news this month, Houston Methodist announced it had awarded over $6.8 million in community grants across 32 local nonprofit organizations through its Community Benefits Grant Program.
HISD School Board approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The vote follows a survey that was distributed to the HISD community and the public in January asking for feedback on the proposed calendar. The approved calendar includes a one-week Thanksgiving break,...
Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months
According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
Pasadena family struggling to regroup almost 3 weeks after EF3 tornado hit southeast Texas
Ufaller Hennigans told ABC13 that she feels elected officials have moved on and have forgotten her family, who have been moving from hotel to hotel amid the storm.
'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' held at Memorial Park to celebrate new land bridge
HOUSTON — Memorial Park hosted “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” Saturday for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community was invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space. "It's great to see all the people, great...
Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway
Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for a suspect captured on video last month robbing a mother at gunpoint in her own driveway. Video released by the Houston Police Department shows a white sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel driving on the 5500 block of Ariel Street in Houston at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15. A masked male suspect can be seen running into the victim’s driveway, where she is taking her small child out of her vehicle.
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
Teen shot outside Houston corner store dies running for help, suspect wanted
A 16-year-old boy in Houston was shot at least twice before he ultimately died trying to run for help, police said.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Family of Carlos Lugo hope people will come forward with information in teen's death
HOUSTON — Relatives of Carlos Lugo on Saturday gathered at the site where the 14-year-old was found dead a week prior. With heavy hearts, family and friends came together to pray and remember the teen. There's now a cross with Carlos' name and candles where his body was found. It's in a grassy area on Firnat Street near the Hardy toll road in north Houston. It's about a mile away from where he was last seen on January 21.
Sugar Land 95: Volunteers provide update on project five years after gravesite discoveries
It's been five years since the discovery of the Sugar Land 95. But identifying the bodies is taking DNA researchers much longer than expected.
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Dramatic, one-of-a-kind West University mansion lists for $3.9M
The home's kitchen has nearly two of everything: islands, pantries, ovens and dishwashers.
HPD: Body found 'in advanced stages of decomposition' outside businesss in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A body was found outside of a southeast Houston business Monday morning, according to police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery, saying the remains were found just after 7 a.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd. near the Selinsky Rd. intersection. Police said they were responding...
