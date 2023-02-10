Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma, Texas heading to SEC in 2024

By Barry Werner,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4Db4_0kiZht8o00

The ever-changing look of college conferences will see a major shift in 2024.

Oklahoma and Texas have reached an agreement to leave the Big 12 and head to the powerful SEC, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday.

The cost to the Sooners and Longhorns for an early exit will be a cool $100 million between the schools.

Per SI:

The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled, sources tell Sports Illustrated. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.

… As part of the exit agreement, the Longhorns and Sooners will owe a combined $100 million to the conference, much of which will be distributed to the eight Big 12 legacy universities to offset an expected decrease in their 2024 conference revenue. Details of any Fox and ESPN agreement were unclear, but Fox is expected to receive additional inventory or compensation for the loss of the two schools in ’24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State
Titans add OT, TE, and WR in Draft Wire’s 3-round mock
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Oklahoma hoops legend Buddy Hield sets Pacers single season record for made 3's
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Most Popular
Look: College Cheerleading Squad Has Been Suspended Indefinitely
Clarksville, TN23 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC18 hours ago
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Tennessee makes top-8 for 4-star tight end Max LeBlanc
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO22 hours ago
4-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun schedules visit to Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Puerto Vallarta College Challenge: Lady Vols shut out Sacramento State
Sacramento, CA4 hours ago
Watch: Ohio State football posts a series of winter workout videos and pictures
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
MSU football offers 2024 Texas LB Brandon Booker
Desoto, TX3 hours ago
Utah and Arizona State, battling USC on the bubble, meet on Saturday
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
USC was the only Pac-12 bubble team to win over the past 48 hours
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Penn State adds another analyst to the football staff
State College, PA5 hours ago
4-star edge Jamonta Waller schedules visit to Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Lions draft profile: Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Arch Manning has the 2nd-highest NIL valuation in 2023
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Scouting Auburn Softball's Tiger Invitational opponents
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
Rickea Jackson records 11th 20-point game in win at Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR4 hours ago
Oziyah Sellers shines for USC in victory over Cal
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Disasterous first quarter dooms Hogs in loss to Tennessee
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
Arkansas vs. Texas: How to watch, stream, listen to College Baseball Showdown
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete
Gainesville, FL22 hours ago
Leon O’Neal making his way north of the border
College Station, TX1 day ago
'We need to make improvement in every single area': Brent Venables provides State of the Sooners
Norman, OK2 hours ago
Arkansas battle future SEC foe in College Baseball Showdown
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy