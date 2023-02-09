ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
WZZM 13

Why the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Nets ended the most exciting chapter in franchise history at the NBA trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the last major trade in a series of transactions that built and then tore down a superteam in the eastern borough. While a move...
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
Yardbarker

James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."

The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
FanSided

Devin Booker is already tired of the Super Bowl shenanigans in Phoenix

For the past two weeks, Super Bowl preparations have transformed Phoenix. Devin Booker is ready to get his city back. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for a city. It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans, countless media members and the slew of associated events fill every available venue and hotel room for weeks. Getting an Uber can be difficult, a restaurant reservation nearly impossible and the traffic is the physical manifestation of a migraine.
Yardbarker

Sixers buyout tracker: Latest buzz, reports, and updates

The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone, with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ lone move coming in the form of a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets. While the Sixers appear to have made an upgrade on the wing, the team could stand another upgrade or two, with one position certainly coming to mind. Philadelphia will have the opportunity to do just that, thanks to what is known as the NBA’s buyout market.
Yardbarker

Ex-Nuggets teammate takes apparent swipe at Jamal Murray

There may be some premium-grade beef marinating between Jamal Murray and a former teammate. Speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers, guard Bones Hyland had some interesting comments. When asked about playing before in Denver with Murray and Nikola Jokic as...
