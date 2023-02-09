The subgenre of found footage came back into vogue with Paranormal Activity (2007) and has remained popular to one degree or another ever since. In general, found footage flicks are a love-or-hate subgenre that has always been quite divisive. I’m very middle-of-the-road when it comes to the format, which is the most gimmicky of all the narrative/visual devices utilized to tell a story. When it comes to the horror genre, The Blair Witch Project (1999) is generally referred to as the first found footage horror movie by mass audiences. Genre fans know, however, that such credit belongs to Cannibal Holocaust (1980); a film that is by far the most polarizing of the subgenre. The second most divisive found footage movie in the horror community is the recently released Skinamarink — a true passion project for writer/director Kyle Edward Ball.

