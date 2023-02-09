Read full article on original website
The Council Of The New Gods: Previewing ‘Danger Street’ #3
The repercussions of Atlas the Great’s death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks’ killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?”
The Negative Zone Spills Out Into The Streets Of New York In ‘Fantastic Four’ #4 Preview
“No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed! But it’s still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia’s lives hang in the balance…and it’ll take more than a reunion to save them. Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy! The four are finally back together… Hope they survive the experience!”
Barry Allen Breaks The Universe In ‘The Flash’ Feature Film Trailer
Despite nearly a decade of project development, directors signing on and leaving, a close call with Grant Morrison, and star Ezra Miller‘s legal troubles, The Flash feature film apparently exists. And as a trailer for the movie released during the Big Game revealed, everything is Barry Allen’s (Miller) fault.
Preview: Horrific Revelations In ‘Eve- Children of the Moon’ #5
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #5, the final issue of the five-issue Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. As Eve comes to horrific realizations about her sister, she feels more conflicted than...
Film Review: ‘Skinamarink’
The subgenre of found footage came back into vogue with Paranormal Activity (2007) and has remained popular to one degree or another ever since. In general, found footage flicks are a love-or-hate subgenre that has always been quite divisive. I’m very middle-of-the-road when it comes to the format, which is the most gimmicky of all the narrative/visual devices utilized to tell a story. When it comes to the horror genre, The Blair Witch Project (1999) is generally referred to as the first found footage horror movie by mass audiences. Genre fans know, however, that such credit belongs to Cannibal Holocaust (1980); a film that is by far the most polarizing of the subgenre. The second most divisive found footage movie in the horror community is the recently released Skinamarink — a true passion project for writer/director Kyle Edward Ball.
Batman Helpless In ‘I Am Batman’ #18 Preview
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #5
“Batman scours the city in pursuit of the Demon’s Brood, who will not be satisfied until the sword they seek is purified with the blood of 13 souls. Unfortunately, when all you have is an ancient ceremonial sword, everyone looks like a human sacrifice—and that means anyone in Gotham is a potential victim. Meanwhile, Penguin calls on Killer Croc to collect on an old debt of gratitude. All this and the Boy Wonder too in the next installment of the world’s greatest audio show picture magazine!”
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Season 1, Episode 10 Review
It took ten episodes, but National Treasure: Edge of History finally delivered the type of adventure that was so prevalent in the movies. It had ancient relics, booby traps, intricate puzzles, and, of course, a lot of treasure. It also did a nice job wrapping all of its different story threads into a satisfying conclusion. Unfortunately, fans holding out hope for a Nicolas Cage cameo will be disappointed. But that doesn’t mean he can’t somehow show up in future seasons if the show returns.
Extended Preview: Discover What’s Down The Rabbit Hole In ‘Alice Ever After’ SC
BOOM! Studios has revealed an extended preview of Alice Ever After SC, dropping Wednesday from artist and writer Dan Panosian, artists Giorgio Spalletta and Cyril Glerum, colorist Fabiana Mascolo, and letterer Jeff Eckleberry. Alice first visited Wonderland as a child. Now an adult, it’s her only escape from her cold,...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Frank Martin’s TV reviews once more hit the list. We had reviews for National Treasure: Edge of History S01 Ep.9 here. And, Star Wars: Bad Batch S02 Ep.6 here. Brendan M Allen reported on a fifth edition of the punk rock RPG table top game Dungeon Degenerates here. And,...
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A quiet week on the review front this week. But, that happens from time to time. But, nonetheless, here’s all our reviewers’ reviews for your consideration:. Black Panther #14 (Marvel) Wakanda #5 (Marvel) Scarlet Witch #2 (Marvel) Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 (Marvel) Poison Ivy #9 (DC Comics) Tom...
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 7
After taking a slight detour to go on adventures with members of its titular team, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has returned to its seemingly core story. The clones and their place in the larger Star Wars universe is what makes the show so appealing. Besides the fun sci-fi action, the story is filled with real world consequences for disposable soldiers and their place in a corrupt political system that no longer needs them. And although the Bad Batch are not featured, this episode highlights that dilemma with suspenseful politics in ways few other shows, live action included, can do today.
Advance Review – ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #2 And The Seedy, Secret Origin Of Your Favourite Bad Guy
Fast paced and furiously funny, ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #2 ramps up the tension in L.A while turning back the clock to reveal our arch-villain’s secret and seedy origins. Batman breaking bad by Mark Millar and Jorge Jiménez. Overall. 10/10. Batman has Joe Chill and in Nemesis: Reloaded...
House Of X: Previewing A Busy Week For The ‘X-Men’ Titles
It’s lucky there’s a whole island (and planet) full of mutants, as this week is a rather busy one for Marvels’ merry mutants with five titles to preview. And those are Marauders #11, X-Treme X-Men #3, X-Men #19, Wolverine #30 and Sins of Sinister tie-in, Nightcrawlers #1. All out Wednesday 15th February from Marvel.
Final Issue Preview – ‘Batman: Beyond The White Knight’ #8
“It all ends here! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD’s Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it!”
