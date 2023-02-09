Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime PerformanceEveryday EntertainmentGlendale, AZ
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
UFOs Shot Down! Are They Planning Something?Marcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Devin Booker hints that Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges could eventually return to Suns
The Phoenix Suns paid a hefty price to acquire former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. However, Devin Booker hinted after Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers that two pieces of the Durant trade could eventually return to The Valley. When speaking with reporters,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Yardbarker
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Yardbarker
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
lakeshowlife.com
A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon
The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic had the chance to play together for the first time on Saturday night, taking the Dallas Mavericks to OT against the Sacramento Kings, although they couldn't finish the job and ended up losing a hard-fought game, 133-128. These two are expected to do great things...
Yardbarker
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Suns Analyst Delivers Wild Take On Kevin Durant Move: "Worst Trade In Arizona Sports History."
Phil Boas believes this might be the worst trade in Arizona Sports history.
Moore: Suns gave up too much for Kevin Durant? Zzzzzzzzzz ...
We’ve heard that the Kevin Durant trade wasn’t worth it. That the Suns gave up too much by swapping out a slew of draft picks along with the Twins. That Durant is over the hill. And that Phoenix now has a depth problem that’s just asking for playoff disappointment.
BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Nearing An Agreement" With 3x NBA Champion
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers and three-time NBA Champion Danny Green are "nearing an agreement."
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Named The Greatest Athlete Of All Time, LeBron James Is Not Even In The Top 5
The United States is home to many interesting sports, and as a result, there are a plethora of options for athletes to pursue a career across the nation. In each sport, there are many players who are simply better than the rest. If we further refine the criteria, every sport...
Yardbarker
Sixers buyout tracker: Latest buzz, reports, and updates
The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone, with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ lone move coming in the form of a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets. While the Sixers appear to have made an upgrade on the wing, the team could stand another upgrade or two, with one position certainly coming to mind. Philadelphia will have the opportunity to do just that, thanks to what is known as the NBA’s buyout market.
Yardbarker
Right Before The Lakers Traded Russell Westbrook, He Donated 400 Pairs Of Shoes To Students At South LA Charter Academy
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers was by no means ideal. Since getting traded to the team, Westbrook became a victim of constant hate from the iconic NBA franchise's fanbase. He was even burdened with a lot of blame for the Lakers' struggles this season, even after having decent games off the bench.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
Yardbarker
Ex-Nuggets teammate takes apparent swipe at Jamal Murray
There may be some premium-grade beef marinating between Jamal Murray and a former teammate. Speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers, guard Bones Hyland had some interesting comments. When asked about playing before in Denver with Murray and Nikola Jokic as...
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach
Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl
Charles Barkley will have a lot at stake on Super Bowl Sunday. The retired NBA icon revealed this week on “The Steam Room Podcast” that he is betting a large amount of money on Super Bowl LVII. Barkley said that he will “probably” put $100K on the Philadelphia Eagles to win.
Comments / 0