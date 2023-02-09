ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."

The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker

Sixers buyout tracker: Latest buzz, reports, and updates

The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone, with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ lone move coming in the form of a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets. While the Sixers appear to have made an upgrade on the wing, the team could stand another upgrade or two, with one position certainly coming to mind. Philadelphia will have the opportunity to do just that, thanks to what is known as the NBA’s buyout market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Nuggets teammate takes apparent swipe at Jamal Murray

There may be some premium-grade beef marinating between Jamal Murray and a former teammate. Speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers, guard Bones Hyland had some interesting comments. When asked about playing before in Denver with Murray and Nikola Jokic as...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach

Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl

Charles Barkley will have a lot at stake on Super Bowl Sunday. The retired NBA icon revealed this week on “The Steam Room Podcast” that he is betting a large amount of money on Super Bowl LVII. Barkley said that he will “probably” put $100K on the Philadelphia Eagles to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

