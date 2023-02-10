Open in App
Portage, IN
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

2-year-old dies after shooting herself with family-owned gun, police say

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouj6f_0kiZEy5S00

A 2-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself Tuesday in Portage, Indiana, according to police.

Portage police responded to the 100-block of Coral Avenue in response to a 2-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they immediately provided aid to the child before she was taken by ambulance to Portage Hospital. The girl was then flown to an Illinois trauma center for advanced treatment, where she later died, police said.

Officials said the initial investigation shows that the child was able to gain access to a family-owned firearm and discharged a single round, striking herself.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and will present their findings to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office to determine what, if any, criminal charges are appropriate. An autopsy has also been scheduled.

No other children were in the home and no other injuries were reported.

Counselors have been made available to the first responders who were affected by the incident.

"Although responding to traumatic incidents are a normal occurrence for police, fire, EMS, and other first responders, incidents involving the untimely death of a child can be some of the hardest," a Portage Police Department spokesperson said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State
Gary shooting: 13-year-old boy found shot to death outside church
Gary, IN4 hours ago
Suspect arrested for December 2022 motel parking lot killing, found in Indiana
Sturgis, MI1 day ago
East Chicago shooting: Teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old boy inside Indiana home, police say
East Chicago, IN3 days ago
Most Popular
Michigan City parents charged in 2022 death of 3-year-old daughter
Michigan City, IN12 hours ago
South suburban man arrested for South Side armed robbery, ID’d
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Serious Crash
Cedar Lake, IN21 hours ago
Bicycle Fleeing Burglar Reeled In
Michigan City, IN19 hours ago
Man charged in unprovoked, random attacks on Near North Side, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Hanover Park murder: Mother of 7 gunned down by alleged stalker, sister says
Hanover Park, IL1 day ago
Knox City Police Arrest Person Located in Abandoned Residence
Knox, IN21 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Armed man shot by CPD on West Side now facing charges, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Family outraged after teens arrested in deadly Robbins crash involving stolen car released by police
Robbins, IL2 days ago
Elderly pedestrian hit, critically injured in Evanston, police say
Evanston, IL19 hours ago
CPD release video of man they believe involved in deadly Avalon Park shooting
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man seriously injured in South Loop shooting during attempted robbery at luxury high-rise, CPD says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Father of alleged Highland Park shooter pleads not guilty after indictment for helping son get guns
Highland Park, IL10 hours ago
Arrest for Gunfire at Housing Complex
La Porte, IN1 day ago
Juvenile Arrested for Burglary Spree
La Porte, IN15 hours ago
Motorcycle Involved in Serious Crash
Michigan City, IN1 day ago
'Get Behind the Vest' pancake breakfast raising money for vests for Chicago police officers
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Suspect in Sturgis murder investigation apprehended in Gary, Indiana
Sturgis, MI1 day ago
Man shot in South Loop apartment during robbery attempt: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Oak Lawn police officer charged in filmed beating of teen: report
Oak Lawn, IL2 days ago
Charges in Near Deadly Attack
Michigan City, IN2 days ago
Sturgis murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Sturgis, MI2 days ago
Woman killed in Hanover Park shooting, police say; Keeneyville schools put on soft lockdown
Hanover Park, IL3 days ago
Willow Springs man, 22, charged with DUI in deadly I-55 crash: ISP
Willow Springs, IL1 day ago
Accused Highland Park parade shooter's father indicted for helping son obtain firearms
Highland Park, IL1 day ago
4 staff members injured after tree falls on Northwestern's Evanston campus, police say
Evanston, IL8 hours ago
13-year-olds arrested after fatal crash in stolen car, killing 71-year-old man, Robbins police say
Robbins, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy