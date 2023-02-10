Open in App
Matthew Slater believes next special teams great already on Patriots

By Jordy McElroy,

7 days ago
Matthew Slater is still mulling over the decision of whether or not to retire from football, but if he does decide to step away from the sport, he’s confident the next special teams star is already on the New England Patriots roster.

When appearing on Tim Hatch Live, the special teams legend pegged Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler as a player capable of leading the unit for years to come.

“I like to shout out my guy Brenden Schooler, who I think is going to be the next special teams great for our team,” said Slater.

Along with returner/defensive back Marcus Jones, Schooler was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team. So he’s definitely off to a great start.

He finished the season with 14 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. His ability to step in and contribute right away was one of the few bright spots on a special teams unit that struggled throughout the season.

The Patriots are hoping there’s more where that effort came from, especially if Slater chooses to ride off into the sunset. After a disastrous 2022 season, they’ll need all of the help they can get.

