ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The 25 best Valentine's Day gifts ideas for her and him

From the red and pink decorations to receiving a little surprise from the one you love, Valentine’s Day is a fun reminder to show your affection to those you love. But it doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot on those you care about! We’ve compiled a fantastic list of gift options, no matter the size of your budget.
CNET

How to Have a Great Valentine's Day if You're Single

Valentine's Day is almost here. If you're reading this, I assume it's either out of morbid curiosity about how the single half lives -- or because you're trying to figure out what to do with yourself and your feelings on the 14th. Regardless, Love Syncs is here to help, mainly...
The Kitchn

Costco Brought Back Its Highly-Anticipated Bakery Find for Valentine’s Day — But Only for a Few More Days

Love is in the air, and when it comes to the people that are most important in your life, Valentine’s Day is yet another great opportunity to show them just how much you care. With the abundance of gift options available at our fingertips, ranging from little luxuries for $10 or less at Costco, or knick knacks and tchotchkes for under $50 at Uncommon Goods, there should be no excuse for showing up empty-handed on the big day.
CBS News

Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas: From affordable to outrageous

Valentine's Day is next week! On Valentine's Day, we express love and gratitude to the people in our lives. We gift our family, friends and lovers tokens of our affection. While it's always great to receive cards, chocolate, plushies and holiday socks, it's a very special treat to get something sparkly or made with gold. Top products in this article Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring, $58 Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace, $750 Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10 Consider these Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas before you even look at another...
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy