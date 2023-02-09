Read full article on original website
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Report reveals likely value of Jalen Hurts contract extension
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to pay a lot of money to keep quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fold, and a new report suggested just how much that might be. Dan Graziano of ESPN expects the Eagles to pursue an extension with Hurts early in the offseason, with the price likely higher than... The post Report reveals likely value of Jalen Hurts contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
Popculture
Drake Places Six-Figure Super Bowl Bet
Drake is not shy about his love for sports and how far his appreciation goes for the athletes on the court or field. He did so again this week ahead of the Super Bowl, sharing his seven bets placed on the game on social media. As he shows, the rap...
theScore
Tua plans to try judo in offseason to learn how to fall better
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be taking up a new sport this offseason. Tagovailoa told the "Up & Adams" show Friday that he plans to start training in judo to help improve the way he falls and prevent injuries. "We've got a plan set up, and I'll be doing...
theScore
Hurts breaks McNair's record for most rushing yards by QB in a Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts set a new single-game record for rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a quarterback with 70 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts passed Steve McNair's mark of 64 rushing yards after picking up two yards on a quarterback sneak...
theScore
Kelce passes Gronk for 2nd in playoff receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski to move into second all time in postseason receiving touchdowns with a first-quarter score in Sunday's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce's 18-yard touchdown Sunday was the 16th of his postseason career. He now only trails Pro Football Hall...
theScore
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Where do QBs land in our initial projections?
The Super Bowl is behind us, free agency is imminent, and the NFL draft is on the horizon. It's time to mock. Below, theScore's David P. Woods and Dane Belbeck project how the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft could shake out. Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama. There's a very...
Devin Booker has blunt message about Super Bowl LVII
While hosting a Super Bowl can bring a lot of attention to a city and be a big boost to its economy, it can also be like the circus coming to town for the locals. And a day before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles do battle at Super Bowl LVII, Phoenix Suns guard Read more... The post Devin Booker has blunt message about Super Bowl LVII appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s Girlfriend, Charnesia Lumpkin
Kansas City Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney is a Super Bowl champ, and his loved ones are celebrating the young wide receiver, along with his fans. Among them is Kadarius Toney’s girlfriend, Charnesia Lumpkin. She’s been present at his games and celebrated the team’s Super Bowl LVII victory. However, the couple is lowkey about their relationship, which makes fans curious about Lumpkin’s background. So we reveal more about who the NFL WAG is in this Charnesia Lumpkin wiki.
theScore
Report: Jets inquire about Rodgers' availability, Packers open to trade
The New York Jets have inquired about the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Green Bay is willing to part ways with Rodgers if he asks for a trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Head coach Robert Saleh said in...
theScore
Report: Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for vacant DC role
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed former NFL coach and current broadcast analyst Rex Ryan about the team's defensive coordinator opening, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. Ryan hasn't roamed an NFL sideline since 2016 when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills, posting a 15-16 mark over...
theScore
Super Bowl LVII betting recap: Looking back at big plays in the big game
As always, we tried to preach responsibility in Super Bowl betting. It's just one game, and there's no need to be overinvested in one outcome. It's also the most fun game to bet all season, so we leaned into that with a smattering of prop bets designed to have value regardless of whether it'd be the Eagles or Chiefs lifting the trophy.
theScore
Super Bowl LVII ranks as 3rd-most-watched U.S. TV show ever
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles delivered a thrilling matchup in Super Bowl LVII, and the television numbers announced Monday by Fox Sports reflect that. The Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles drew a preliminary average audience of 113 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, making it the third-most-watched U.S. TV show ever and the second-most-watched Super Bowl.
Drake, Charles Barkley, other celebs bet millions on Super Bowl
The annual Super Bowl game is America’s most popular sporting event and the most watched television program every year, and there’s not even a close second, Neilsen Ratings informs us, as it attracts nearly 100 million viewers. Millions of those watchers of the NFL’s championship game are part...
Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason
Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
