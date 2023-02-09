ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Anglers Are Still Leaving Disgusting Messes on Minnesota Lakes

Ice fishing is big on many lakes in Minnesota during the winter but some anglers apparently need a reminder on some basic behavior-- like cleaning up after yourself!. What is with some people? That's the question lake owners and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking right now as they deal with the mess left behind by some ice fishers up north.
Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax

(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
There Could Be Unclaimed Money Out There That Belongs to You

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
WATCH: Lizzo reacts to ‘Blizzo’ winning MnDOT Name A Snowplow Contest

(KDLM) – Minnesotans love all things Minnesotan. And that includes thinking of creative ways to honor the state during MnDot’s annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Previous winning names with Minnesota connections include F Salt Fitzgerald, Plow Bunyan, Duck Duck Orange Truck, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s

(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Four dead after two crashes on Highway 61 in southeast Twin Cities

(Cottage Grove, MN) -- Police are investigating after a deadly head-on crash involving a wrong-way vehicle. The crash happened yesterday on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove. Minnesota State Patrol says 95-year-old driver Julia Bild was traveling south on a northbound lane of Highway 61 near Jamaica Avenue when her vehicle collided head-on with an Audi. Troopers say Bild and 32-year-old Audi passenger Tanya Mott died in the crash. Audi driver 66-year-old Charles Tentinger and passenger 64-year-old Carol Tentinger were taken to the hospital. Charles was in serious condition and Carol was in critical, but stable condition.
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator

(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
