Minnesota witness describes two low-flying triangle-shaped objects
A Minnesota witness at Norwood Young America reported watching a low-flying, bright orange, triangle-shaped object at 10:45 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why Minnesota Doesn’t Allow Wolf Hunting Despite Having The Highest Wolf Population in Lower 48
Minnesota is home to more wolves than any other U.S. state except Alaska. In addition, Minnesota has more wolves than Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana put together. Yet, despite the thriving population, wolf hunting is restricted. However, that could change. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced its first updated...
Ice Anglers Are Still Leaving Disgusting Messes on Minnesota Lakes
Ice fishing is big on many lakes in Minnesota during the winter but some anglers apparently need a reminder on some basic behavior-- like cleaning up after yourself!. What is with some people? That's the question lake owners and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking right now as they deal with the mess left behind by some ice fishers up north.
Governor: Minnesota Jets Shoot Down Flying Object
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Fighter jets based in Minnesota helped shoot down a flying object over the weekend. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says airmen in the 148th Fighter Wing based out of Duluth took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission.
Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
There Could Be Unclaimed Money Out There That Belongs to You
The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
lakesarearadio.net
WATCH: Lizzo reacts to ‘Blizzo’ winning MnDOT Name A Snowplow Contest
(KDLM) – Minnesotans love all things Minnesotan. And that includes thinking of creative ways to honor the state during MnDot’s annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Previous winning names with Minnesota connections include F Salt Fitzgerald, Plow Bunyan, Duck Duck Orange Truck, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
740thefan.com
Extra law enforcement will be watching for drunk drivers Super Bowl Sunday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Extra law enforcement will be patrolling the roads this Super Bowl Sunday targeting impaired drivers. According to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank, extra law enforcement will be patrolling the roads. “We want people to have a great time. As a football fan myself, it’s a...
Minnesota biologists rescue hibernating black bear trapped by ice, snow
A Minnesota culvert looked like a comfy place to hunker down for the winter, so this bear cuddled up and went to sleep.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s
(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
willmarradio.com
Four dead after two crashes on Highway 61 in southeast Twin Cities
(Cottage Grove, MN) -- Police are investigating after a deadly head-on crash involving a wrong-way vehicle. The crash happened yesterday on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove. Minnesota State Patrol says 95-year-old driver Julia Bild was traveling south on a northbound lane of Highway 61 near Jamaica Avenue when her vehicle collided head-on with an Audi. Troopers say Bild and 32-year-old Audi passenger Tanya Mott died in the crash. Audi driver 66-year-old Charles Tentinger and passenger 64-year-old Carol Tentinger were taken to the hospital. Charles was in serious condition and Carol was in critical, but stable condition.
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
northernnewsnow.com
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
