Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Biddeford 72, Morse 51
Brewer 64, Bangor 50
Brunswick 45, Mt. Ararat 41
Cheverus 68, Windham 38
Cony 66, Lawrence 56
Deering 68, Scarborough 53
Dirigo 69, Mountain Valley 54
Edward Little 42, Lewiston 41
Falmouth 65, Kennebunk 46
Fort Fairfield 38, Central Aroostook 36
Gorham 76, Noble 47
Hodgdon 59, Easton 39
Islesboro Central 73, North Haven Community 23
Katahdin 58, Wisdom 48
Lincoln Academy 81, Belfast Area 27
Maine Central Institute 56, Waterville Senior 50
Marshwood 43, Westbrook 41
Oceanside (Coop) 87, Mount View 64
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 70, Hampden Academy 64
Skowhegan Area 63, Gardiner Area 44
South Aroostook Community 78, East Grand (GHC) 40
South Portland 47, Portland 46
Temple Academy 56, Pine Tree Academy 44
Thornton Academy 40, Sanford 37
Winslow 75, Maranacook Community 58
Wiscasset 47, Vinalhaven 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
