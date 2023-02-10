Open in App
Maine State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Biddeford 72, Morse 51

Brewer 64, Bangor 50

Brunswick 45, Mt. Ararat 41

Cheverus 68, Windham 38

Cony 66, Lawrence 56

Deering 68, Scarborough 53

Dirigo 69, Mountain Valley 54

Edward Little 42, Lewiston 41

Falmouth 65, Kennebunk 46

Fort Fairfield 38, Central Aroostook 36

Gorham 76, Noble 47

Hodgdon 59, Easton 39

Islesboro Central 73, North Haven Community 23

Katahdin 58, Wisdom 48

Lincoln Academy 81, Belfast Area 27

Maine Central Institute 56, Waterville Senior 50

Marshwood 43, Westbrook 41

Oceanside (Coop) 87, Mount View 64

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 70, Hampden Academy 64

Skowhegan Area 63, Gardiner Area 44

South Aroostook Community 78, East Grand (GHC) 40

South Portland 47, Portland 46

Temple Academy 56, Pine Tree Academy 44

Thornton Academy 40, Sanford 37

Winslow 75, Maranacook Community 58

Wiscasset 47, Vinalhaven 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

