Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 85, Brewer 29
Brunswick 62, Mt. Ararat 45
Central Aroostook 54, Fort Fairfield 12
Cheverus 44, Windham 32
Deering 46, Scarborough 39
Dexter Regional 42, Foxcroft Academy 37
Edward Little 59, Lewiston 41
Erskine Academy 61, Messalonskee 46
Gardiner Area 56, Skowhegan Area 39
Gorham 78, Noble 17
Hermon 61, John Bapst Memorial 48
Hodgdon 62, Easton 10
Islesboro Central 58, North Haven Community 31
Kennebunk 53, Falmouth 47
Lincoln Academy 48, Belfast Area 36
Maine Central Institute 55, Waterville Senior 17
Maranacook Community 61, Winslow 27
Monmouth Academy 51, Mountain Valley 36
Oceanside (Coop) 73, Mount View 30
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 54, Hampden Academy 36
Penquis Valley 24, Greenville 23
South Aroostook Community 58, East Grand (GHC) 34
South Portland 50, Portland 36
Thornton Academy 58, Sanford 40
Vinalhaven 30, Wiscasset 17
Westbrook 41, Marshwood 30
Wisdom 85, Katahdin 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
