Maine State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 85, Brewer 29

Brunswick 62, Mt. Ararat 45

Central Aroostook 54, Fort Fairfield 12

Cheverus 44, Windham 32

Deering 46, Scarborough 39

Dexter Regional 42, Foxcroft Academy 37

Edward Little 59, Lewiston 41

Erskine Academy 61, Messalonskee 46

Gardiner Area 56, Skowhegan Area 39

Gorham 78, Noble 17

Hermon 61, John Bapst Memorial 48

Hodgdon 62, Easton 10

Islesboro Central 58, North Haven Community 31

Kennebunk 53, Falmouth 47

Lincoln Academy 48, Belfast Area 36

Maine Central Institute 55, Waterville Senior 17

Maranacook Community 61, Winslow 27

Monmouth Academy 51, Mountain Valley 36

Oceanside (Coop) 73, Mount View 30

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 54, Hampden Academy 36

Penquis Valley 24, Greenville 23

South Aroostook Community 58, East Grand (GHC) 34

South Portland 50, Portland 36

Thornton Academy 58, Sanford 40

Vinalhaven 30, Wiscasset 17

Westbrook 41, Marshwood 30

Wisdom 85, Katahdin 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

