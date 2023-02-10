Open in App
Cockeysville, MD
CBS Baltimore

Manhunt for suspect in state of crisis creates chaos in quiet Cockeysville neighborhood

By Mike Hellgren,

7 days ago

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville 04:42

BALTIMORE -- An urgent search remained underway in Cockeysville on Thursday after police spotted 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum in the area. Linthicum has been on the run ever since he allegedly shot a Baltimore County police officer.

WJZ learned from police sources that Linthicum shot another officer. That officer was seriously injured, according to authorities.

The suspect stole a police vehicle during his attempt to evade capture, according to sources.

Sources said the police pursuit went into Harford County where the suspect bailed out of the vehicle.

Police ordered some residents to shelter in place just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. The search for Linthicum began on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly injured the officer.

Neighbor Nick Buscemi shared videos with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren of police searching the area around his home, including a storage shed.

"It's very unsettling," Buscemi said. "It doesn't feel like a safe neighborhood, unfortunately."

Buscemi lives on Powers Avenue, which is where the incident began.

The wooded subdivision a mile from York Road provides plenty of places to hide.

"There are wells where you can hide in old abandon cars," Buscemi said.

Linthicum stands 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds.

Police updated a description of his clothing Thursday afternoon. Now, they say they believe he is wearing dark-colored shorts and a dark colored short sleeve shirt.

Sources told WJZ police were called to Linthicum's home after reports that he was suicidal. He shot a responding officer multiple times, according to authorities.

That officer has since been released from the hospital.

"He is at home recovering and is in good spirits," Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

Six schools in the area were closed out of an abundance of caution and after school and recreational activities were canceled at more than a dozen facilities in the area.

Police declined to provide information on Linthicum and what weapons he may have, just calling him "armed and dangerous."

SWAT teams have been in the area throughout the day and night.

Linthicum's home has bullet holes in the windows—a sign of the chaos that unfolded and still has neighbors on edge.

"We are asking people remain inside," Stewart said. "If you don't have a reason to be outside, we are asking people remain in their home is where it is safe."

Hellgren reports police carried out evidence, including a large plastic storage bin from the home just after 4:30 on Thursday.

About a half hour later, they ordered Hellgren and other reporters and photographers to leave the area for their safety.

It is the same house where an unrelated tragedy happened in 2008. It is the site where15-year-old Nicholas Browning murdered his parents and siblings. Browning remains in prison for that crime.

After the latest tragedy, neighbors hope to again get peace back in their community.

"Once I find this guy, it will be a good relief," Buscemi said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips in the case.

