ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

St. Louis County Mails Homestead Affidavit Cards To Residents, Complete + Return For Application

The St. Louis County Assessor's Department recently completed the mailing of the 2023 Homestead Affidavit Cards to approximately 12,000 property owners over the last week. And now that the cards are in the mail, they have two important messages for recipients: First, they're not a scam - the mailing is legitimate, and two - make sure you complete and return them by the due date deadline.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft

Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
CHASKA, MN
KOOL 101.7

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle

The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Search Suspended For Ice Climber Who Fell Into Lake Superior

Being an ice climber is inherently dangerous and some of these frozen waterfalls above Lake Superior can seem awfully daunting and sometimes deadly. The National Park Service has identified a missing ice climber as 32-year-old James Bake of Michigan. According to milive.com " NPS reported that Bake was climbing along the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves in Lake Superior caused him to fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m."
MICHIGAN STATE
KOOL 101.7

150-Year-Old “Bad Luck” Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Superior

The Barquentine Nucleus which sank in 1869 was considered to have some bad luck. It was recently discovered 600 feet underwater in Lake Superior. According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, the 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus got caught up in a wicked storm on September 14th, 1869. The shipwreck was recently found in Lake Superior under about 600 feet of water.
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy