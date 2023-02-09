Read full article on original website
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
St. Louis County Mails Homestead Affidavit Cards To Residents, Complete + Return For Application
The St. Louis County Assessor's Department recently completed the mailing of the 2023 Homestead Affidavit Cards to approximately 12,000 property owners over the last week. And now that the cards are in the mail, they have two important messages for recipients: First, they're not a scam - the mailing is legitimate, and two - make sure you complete and return them by the due date deadline.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
Purina Pet Food Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin Dog Owners
You'll want to double-check that bag of dry dog food the next time you fill up the bowl for your pet. A popular brand of dog food has been recalled nationwide - including from stores in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Nestle Purina PetCare Company has issued the voluntary recall for...
St. Louis County Receives $200K In Grant Money For Safety Action Plan
By definition, the St. Louis County Public Works Department is charged with planning, maintaining, and improving the roads we drive on and the transportation systems in place that facilitate that. One of the main concerns is always the safety of those on the road. Recently the Public Works Department was...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle
The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
Search Suspended For Ice Climber Who Fell Into Lake Superior
Being an ice climber is inherently dangerous and some of these frozen waterfalls above Lake Superior can seem awfully daunting and sometimes deadly. The National Park Service has identified a missing ice climber as 32-year-old James Bake of Michigan. According to milive.com " NPS reported that Bake was climbing along the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves in Lake Superior caused him to fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m."
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
150-Year-Old “Bad Luck” Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Superior
The Barquentine Nucleus which sank in 1869 was considered to have some bad luck. It was recently discovered 600 feet underwater in Lake Superior. According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, the 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus got caught up in a wicked storm on September 14th, 1869. The shipwreck was recently found in Lake Superior under about 600 feet of water.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Duran Duran As First Performer For 2023 Grandstand Lineup
The Minnesota State Fair is always a hot ticket for music fans each summer. Historically the grandstand has played host to some of music and entertainment's hottest acts - with a good blend of current contemporary performers and all-time legends. 2023 will be no different. Organizers of the Minnesota State...
