Late-week snowstorm agreed on by 3 best models, see where snow should fall
A classic storm track of a solid snow is what we will be tracking in Michigan weather this week. Let’s look at where the accumulating snow is projected to fall as of now. I look at two weather computer models and a few variations of those models for a snow forecast three to four days in the future.
See breathtaking images of Michigan’s largest waterfall in winter
PARADISE, MI-- For those looking for an adventure and willing to brave the cold and snow, Tahquamenon Falls is definitely a place to put on your winter getaway list. As you walk down the plowed path to the Upper Falls, you can hear the rushing water. And when the falls come into view draped by a snowy backdrop, it is breathtaking.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
Gov. Walz says fighter wing based out of Duluth shot down object over Lake Huron
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says fighter pilots based out of Duluth shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday.RELATED U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes regionWalz says the 148th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard fighter unit known as the Bulldogs, took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object as part of a federal mission."The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said in a tweet. A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News the Defense Department is confident there...
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Minnesota biologists rescue hibernating black bear trapped by ice, snow
A Minnesota culvert looked like a comfy place to hunker down for the winter, so this bear cuddled up and went to sleep.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Western Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Minnesota. The Winter Storm Watch covers much of west central Minnesota and will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow and blowing snow are possible in that area. Total...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace. The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Outside Online
A Bear Was Stuck in the Snow in Minnesota. Locals Tried to Feed It Pop Tarts.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Minnesota black bear became so stuck in snow that even the prospect of eating toaster pastries couldn’t coax it free. On Monday, the Grand Forks Herald published...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
FEMA Hosting Duluth Open House Regarding Newly Revised Floodplain Maps
Anyone who has lived in an area designated to be in a floodplain knows that to be adequately covered wreaks havoc on your insurance rates. That's why everyone should take an interest in an event FEMA is hosting this week in Duluth. The City of Duluth announced that FEMA (Federal...
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
