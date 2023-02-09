ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz says fighter wing based out of Duluth shot down object over Lake Huron

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says fighter pilots based out of Duluth shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday.RELATED U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes regionWalz says the 148th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard fighter unit known as the Bulldogs, took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object as part of a federal mission."The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said in a tweet. A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News the Defense Department is confident there...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outside Online

A Bear Was Stuck in the Snow in Minnesota. Locals Tried to Feed It Pop Tarts.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Minnesota black bear became so stuck in snow that even the prospect of eating toaster pastries couldn’t coax it free. On Monday, the Grand Forks Herald published...
WANNASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School

MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination. 
OSSEO, MN
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
