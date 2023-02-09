JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The University at Buffalo softball team (0-3, 0-0 MAC) lost to the Army West Point Black Knights (2-0, 0-0 Patriot) at the Jax State Season Opener on Saturday morning in extra innings, 11-9. Brianna Castro put the Bulls on the board with an RBI single with Tianna Williams scoring to make it a 2-1 Army lead in the second inning. The Bulls would then take a 3-2 lead in the third inning as Julia Tarantino singled up the middle allowing Alexis Lucyshyn and Madison Fernimen to score.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO