Buffalo, NY

ubbulls.com

Bulls Fall to Kent State, 72-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (12-13, 6-6 MAC) fell to the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) on Friday evening, 72-65. Off the bench, Zid Powell led the team with 15 points and two blocks. LaQuill Hardnett and Jonnivius Smith scored 14 points each with Smith adding eight rebounds.
ubbulls.com

Bulls Drop Heartbreaker at Central Michigan on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team had a great look on their final possession but couldn't get the shot to drop as they came up short in a 72-71 loss to Central Michigan at McGuirk Arena on Saturday afternoon. Three Bulls scored in double...
ubbulls.com

Bulls Fall on the Road at Clarion

CLARION, PA – The University at Buffalo wrestling team lost at Clarion, 23-9, on Friday night. The Bulls dropped some close matches and just couldn't get it going as the Golden Eagles won their eighth straight dual. Tommy Maddox got the Bulls on the board in exciting fashion at...
ubbulls.com

Bulls Lose in Extra Innings Against Army West Point

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The University at Buffalo softball team (0-3, 0-0 MAC) lost to the Army West Point Black Knights (2-0, 0-0 Patriot) at the Jax State Season Opener on Saturday morning in extra innings, 11-9. Brianna Castro put the Bulls on the board with an RBI single with Tianna Williams scoring to make it a 2-1 Army lead in the second inning. The Bulls would then take a 3-2 lead in the third inning as Julia Tarantino singled up the middle allowing Alexis Lucyshyn and Madison Fernimen to score.
