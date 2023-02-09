Read full article on original website
Weather Weirdness: Northland’s Pine Forests Often 10-15F Warmer Than Rest of Minnesota
There is meteorology, and then there is micrometeorology - how hyper-local factors can cause the weather to change rapidly over the span of a few city blocks. That usually involves hills or proximity to water or a warm metro area. If you live in or near Duluth you know exactly what I'm talking about. Here is a map that caught my eye over the weekend:
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle
The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
St. Louis County Receives $200K In Grant Money For Safety Action Plan
By definition, the St. Louis County Public Works Department is charged with planning, maintaining, and improving the roads we drive on and the transportation systems in place that facilitate that. One of the main concerns is always the safety of those on the road. Recently the Public Works Department was...
Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?
There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
Purina Pet Food Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin Dog Owners
You'll want to double-check that bag of dry dog food the next time you fill up the bowl for your pet. A popular brand of dog food has been recalled nationwide - including from stores in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Nestle Purina PetCare Company has issued the voluntary recall for...
33 Unusual Minnesota High School Mascots You Won’t Believe Are Real
There are over 1,000 high schools throughout Minnesota. A lot of them have typical mascots for their sports teams, however, there are about 33 that you won't believe are real. According to the website, highschools.com, there are a little over 1,200 high schools throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It even went on to say that Minnesota ranks as 22nd in terms of student enrollment, and about 17th in total number of schools.
St. Louis County Mails Homestead Affidavit Cards To Residents, Complete + Return For Application
The St. Louis County Assessor's Department recently completed the mailing of the 2023 Homestead Affidavit Cards to approximately 12,000 property owners over the last week. And now that the cards are in the mail, they have two important messages for recipients: First, they're not a scam - the mailing is legitimate, and two - make sure you complete and return them by the due date deadline.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Duran Duran As First Performer For 2023 Grandstand Lineup
The Minnesota State Fair is always a hot ticket for music fans each summer. Historically the grandstand has played host to some of music and entertainment's hottest acts - with a good blend of current contemporary performers and all-time legends. 2023 will be no different. Organizers of the Minnesota State...
Minnesota Department Of Commerce Warning Homeowners Of New Scam Threat
It seems that every week there are new scams to warn consumers about. For example, this week, there was already a warning from the Better Business Bureau about a parking ticket scam. Now, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is warning of a scam that is targeting homeowners in several states,...
