Read full article on original website
Related
thetrailblazeronline.net
Empowering women through entrepreneurship
A full-time student, entrepreneur and aspiring philanthropist opened her very own storefront boutique. Addison Salyer opened the doors of Girlhood Company on Nov. 14, 2022, the end of her first semester at Morehead State. The boutique contains items that are designed by Salyer and also features handmade products by other women-owned small businesses.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Eagle Center aids athletes
A program at Morehead State has encouraged student athletes to better their education through study hall. The Eagle Center at MSU has been providing tutoring, technology, support and a study hall space for student athletes to maintain good grades in progress towards graduation for over 10 years. “I have a...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Fleming County native is riding out west
When it comes to bull riding, it’s not Chase Hylander’s first rodeo. Hylander grew up in Fleming County, Ky and graduated from Fleming County High School in 2022. After graduation, he traveled out to Arizona for one week and was offered a position in the Grand Canyon Pro-Rodeo Association riding circuit shortly after.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Car crash leaves a hole in the wall
A hole in the REC wall has to be repaired for three months. A car crashed through the wall of Morehead State’s Recreational and Wellness Center on December 12, and the damage to the building has yet to be repaired. “It was very shocking, I have only ever seen...
Comments / 0