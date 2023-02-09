Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
NASDAQ
Corning (GLW) Declares $0.28 Dividend
Corning said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Is a Surprise Coming for Airbnb (ABNB) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Airbnb, Inc. ABNB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Airbnb is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
NASDAQ
Analysts Anticipate 10% Upside For MDYG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $77.17 per unit.
NASDAQ
Interesting FOUR Put And Call Options For October 20th
Investors in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw new options become available today, for the October 20th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 249 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOUR options chain for the new October 20th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
How The Parts Add Up: IVOG Headed For $200
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IVOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $199.50 per unit.
NASDAQ
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
What can you buy with $500? Well, perhaps you've been secretly craving a new watch, an awesome-looking drone, or maybe a fancy espresso machine. But if you're more inclined to invest rather than spend, maybe some stock picks are what you're after. So let's take a look at what industrial stocks I'd invest in if I had $500.
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 16.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 2.80% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN),...
NASDAQ
June 16th Options Now Available For Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)
Investors in Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw new options begin trading today, for the June 16th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 123 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BPMC options chain for the new June 16th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 13, 2023
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday with the S&P 500 managing to end in the green after recording gains in the late afternoon session as investors regained some confidence as economic data showed improvement in consumer sentiment. The Dow ended in positive territory but the Nasdaq closed in the red as Treasury yields pointed to higher interest rates.
Comments / 0