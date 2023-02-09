Read full article on original website
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Tiffany McGarity
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Tiffany McGarity, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. McGarity averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last week to help the...
McGarity Keys Homecoming Victory for Women's Basketball
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Junior Tiffany McGarity scored a career-high 30 points to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team to a 75-71 homecoming victory over the Abilene Christian University Wildcats on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. McGarity went a career-high tying 9-for-12...
Men’s Tennis Set To Face Off With Texas Tech
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team will be facing off against another Power Five opponent on Sunday as they head to Texas Tech (TTU) for a 10 a.m. match. The Vaqueros (3-5) are 0-7 against the Red Raiders (3-4), but they've...
Men's Golf Kicks Off Spring Season Monday at Border Olympics
LAREDO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team comes off winter break to open their spring season at the Border Olympics, hosted by Houston, starting on Monday at Laredo Country Club. The 54-hole event will feature 36 holes on Monday and the final...
