ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game

Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils

Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'

Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

What Tyreke Key and Jahmai Mashack said about Vols' loss to Missouri

Tennessee senior guard Tyreke Key and sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what the two had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge

Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Illinois

For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy