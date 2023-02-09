Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game
Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
Rick Barnes provides update on Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James
Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James and freshman forward Julian Phillips are game-time decisions for Wednesday night's game against No. 1 Alabama, Rick Barnes told the media Monday afternoon. "We won’t do much with either of them today, obviously," Barnes said. "Let them try to get as healed as they possibly...
Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils
Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's cold finish against Indiana: ‘Stick to the script and trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media following his team’s one-point loss to Indiana on Saturday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines led for most of the game, but a 5:12 scoring drought and only one made field goal...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1 to Bears after Colts trade pick
CBS Sports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft coming out of the Super Bowl includes several mock trades at the top, most involving moves for quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers considering the season Justin Fields had as a second-year pro under center.
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
What Tyreke Key and Jahmai Mashack said about Vols' loss to Missouri
Tennessee senior guard Tyreke Key and sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what the two had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge
Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
Porter Moser: 'They're not gonna see any difference from myself as the head coach or the staff of preparing'
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners’ losing streak has now hit four. In their fifth loss in six games, they were blown out 78-55 by the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. In the process, the Sooners are below .500 for the first time since an...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Illinois
For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
Mike Brey not retiring despite stepping down as Notre Dame basketball coach
Mike Brey announced Jan. 19 that he would step down from his position as Notre Dame's head men's basketball coach, but he will not be retiring, he told Jeff Goodman of Stadium Monday. Brey is "definitely not done coaching," Goodman relayed. "For those asking, Brey is done at Notre Dame...
Louisville signee Kaleb Glenn has optimism towards the future
Louisville’s highest rated prospect in the senior class Kaleb Glenn remains in consistent contact with the staff. Glenn, who is originally from Louisville has been on campus multiple times this year and the staff has come up to see him at La Lumiere recently. “My relationship with the staff...
Watch: HawkeyeInsider analyzes/predicts remainder of Iowa basketball season
The Hawkeyes are aiming to have a strong final six games to conclude the 2022-2023 regular season. Iowa currently sits at 16-9 (8-6) in Big Ten play and will have multiple opportunities down the stretch to secure a top-four seed. One of the big reasons Iowa has bounced-back after starting...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
