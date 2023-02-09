Here we consider a group of wide receivers around the NFL who approach the 2023 summer with some questions about their roster spot. This is a look at players who could be traded, released, or even retire in the weeks ahead, as well as the financial implications of such decisions for the player and the organization. These situations can often create scenarios where players that normally would not be available during the 2023 off-season become available for a number of financial reasons. With the Free Agent Wide Receiver class not very strong, the Browns should be monitoring these situations.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO