Alabama State

247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge

Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

How have WSU's basketball transfers fared?

IN LIGHT OF Noah Williams' return to Pullman on Saturday night, what about other Washington State basketball transfers? There are seven WSU transfers still playing college basketball, with Williams one of only two to land at another Power Five school. Of those who left, Williams is not the one who has found the most success.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Bulldogs bouncing higher in updated NET and closer to NCAA Tourney status

One bracketologist says yes. Another says no. Bulldog basketball says just keep watching us make our run at a NCAA Tournament berth. A five-win streak with four SEC victories has pushed Mississippi State up to #41 in Monday’s update of the NCAA NET rankings. When the Bulldogs returned home from thumping Arkansas, they also came back with another Quad 1 victory which further fuels this gradual climb in post-season potential.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Potential Wide Receiver Cap Casualties For Browns To Keep An Eye On

Here we consider a group of wide receivers around the NFL who approach the 2023 summer with some questions about their roster spot. This is a look at players who could be traded, released, or even retire in the weeks ahead, as well as the financial implications of such decisions for the player and the organization. These situations can often create scenarios where players that normally would not be available during the 2023 off-season become available for a number of financial reasons. With the Free Agent Wide Receiver class not very strong, the Browns should be monitoring these situations.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Mike Woodson previews Hoosiers' 'big-time game' at Wildcats

Indiana is a couple days away from battling Northwestern, a clash of two teams with 18-7 (9-5 Big Ten) records as both ride three-game winning streaks. Both sit in second place of the conference standings behind No. 3 Purdue, which is 23-3 (12-3) but was recently toppled by Northwestern. Ahead of Wednesday's battle, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson detailed the challenge of facing the Wildcats. In the first meeting between the two, Northwestern won 84-83.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LSU Women's Basketball falls two spots to No. 5

LSU suffered its first loss of the season Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina, so most expected the Tigers would fall from their No. 3 spot. With 24 points the margin of victory in the highly anticipated matchup between the only two remaining undefeated teams, the question was how far would they fall?
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

