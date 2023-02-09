Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Pressure on 2023 recruiting class becoming overwhelming and unfair
As the once hopeful 2022-23 basketball season continues to unravel, possibly relegated to the NIT, a large portion of the fan base is maintaining optimism by gushing over the potential of five 17- to 19-year-olds that will play for the Wildcats next season. The quintet includes Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner,...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1 to Bears after Colts trade pick
CBS Sports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft coming out of the Super Bowl includes several mock trades at the top, most involving moves for quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers considering the season Justin Fields had as a second-year pro under center.
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
Porter Moser: 'They're not gonna see any difference from myself as the head coach or the staff of preparing'
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners’ losing streak has now hit four. In their fifth loss in six games, they were blown out 78-55 by the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. In the process, the Sooners are below .500 for the first time since an...
Pac-12 football: Conference board members express optimism on 'consummating' media deal in 'near future'
The Pac-12 Conference released a joint statement from its continuing members expressing confidence in "consummating" a media rights deal in the "near future." The board is made up of the 10 continuing universities in the conference — all but UCLA and USC, which will join the Big Ten in 2024.
College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge
Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
How have WSU's basketball transfers fared?
IN LIGHT OF Noah Williams' return to Pullman on Saturday night, what about other Washington State basketball transfers? There are seven WSU transfers still playing college basketball, with Williams one of only two to land at another Power Five school. Of those who left, Williams is not the one who has found the most success.
Joey Baker, facing end of college career, picks up game for Michigan: 'Don't want it to end yet'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In 2017, it was Derrick Walton Jr., then Zak Irvin. In 2018, it was Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson. In 2019, it was Charles Matthews. In 2021, it was Isaiah Livers, until it had to be Eli Brooks. Then, in a rarity provided by the...
Bulldogs bouncing higher in updated NET and closer to NCAA Tourney status
One bracketologist says yes. Another says no. Bulldog basketball says just keep watching us make our run at a NCAA Tournament berth. A five-win streak with four SEC victories has pushed Mississippi State up to #41 in Monday’s update of the NCAA NET rankings. When the Bulldogs returned home from thumping Arkansas, they also came back with another Quad 1 victory which further fuels this gradual climb in post-season potential.
Potential Wide Receiver Cap Casualties For Browns To Keep An Eye On
Here we consider a group of wide receivers around the NFL who approach the 2023 summer with some questions about their roster spot. This is a look at players who could be traded, released, or even retire in the weeks ahead, as well as the financial implications of such decisions for the player and the organization. These situations can often create scenarios where players that normally would not be available during the 2023 off-season become available for a number of financial reasons. With the Free Agent Wide Receiver class not very strong, the Browns should be monitoring these situations.
Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Mike Woodson previews Hoosiers' 'big-time game' at Wildcats
Indiana is a couple days away from battling Northwestern, a clash of two teams with 18-7 (9-5 Big Ten) records as both ride three-game winning streaks. Both sit in second place of the conference standings behind No. 3 Purdue, which is 23-3 (12-3) but was recently toppled by Northwestern. Ahead of Wednesday's battle, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson detailed the challenge of facing the Wildcats. In the first meeting between the two, Northwestern won 84-83.
College basketball bubble watch: UNC, Kentucky lead CBS Sports bracketology's Last 4 In, First 4 Out update
For teams on college basketball's NCAA Tournament bubble, the final few weeks of February is a critical time to impress the selection committee. CBS Sports' latest bracketology updates reflects where Kentucky, North Carolina and others stand coming down the stretch. Kentucky's upset loss to Georgia was a bitter pill to...
Wiltfong Whiparound: 247Sports Composite 5-stars set visits, Michigan heating up, Duke has Top10 class
On the latest episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we discuss. Five-star safety KJ Bolden's sets official to Ohio State but also has a spring visit on the radar. We talk about where the Buckeyes stand and who the other contenders are for the Buford (Ga.) High blue-chipper. We pivot to Jefferson...
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again
The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
Porter Moser shoots down interest in Notre Dame job: 'I can say unequivocally that's a false report'
NORMAN, Okla. — The rumor has been out there for a hot minute about Porter Moser potentially taking the Notre Dame job that's set to be vacant at the end of the season. He shot that down in a big way Monday afternoon during a pregame press conference for the Kansas State game.
With last year's altercation in the past, Gard discusses relationship with Michigan's Howard
MADISON, Wis. — As Greg Gard's Wisconsin Badgers prepare to face Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, there's no doubt people will be thinking about last February. After all, it's hard to forget the melee that followed UW's 77-63 win over Michigan at home almost...
LSU Women's Basketball falls two spots to No. 5
LSU suffered its first loss of the season Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina, so most expected the Tigers would fall from their No. 3 spot. With 24 points the margin of victory in the highly anticipated matchup between the only two remaining undefeated teams, the question was how far would they fall?
