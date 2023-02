Monroe Local News

Landon Owens of Monroe named to The Citadel Fall 2022 dean’s list By Sharon Swanepoel, 7 days ago

CHARLESTON, SC (02/06/2023)– Landon Owens of Monroe, Georgia is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall ...