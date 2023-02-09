Ilhan Omar's payments to campaign consultants plummeted after removing husband's firm from payroll

R ep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) campaign finances are raising eyebrows after a report found that her funding to consultants plummeted after her husband's firm was removed from the payroll.

A Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission filings found that Omar's campaign paid her husband's firm, E Street Group, $3 million for its services in campaign consulting. After she took the firm off the payroll following intense scrutiny over the practice, her campaign only spent around $1 million for similar services.

Furthermore, the drastic decrease in spending came during the 2022 election cycle when she faced her toughest challenge yet in the Democratic primary, only defeating challenger Don Samuels by 2,436 votes. Her large payments to husband Tim Mynett's firm came during a period when she faced no considerable challenger, easily beating her nearest contender in the Democratic primary by 35,011 votes.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Omar's campaign for comment.

In 2020, Omar spent roughly $5.7 million total on campaign expenditures. Over half of that money went to the E Street Group. In 2022, she spent just $3.2 million, with around 30% of that going to campaign consulting — work that the E Street Group had provided.