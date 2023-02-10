Eric Gordon thanks Rockets, fans for seven years in Houston

Photo by Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Though Eric Gordon never won an NBA championship in his seven seasons with the Houston Rockets, it was a successful run by virtually all measures and one of the most impactful signings in free agency over the long and distinguished history of the franchise.

Those seven years included a Sixth Man of the Year award, a 3-point shootout win, and most importantly, contributions to a number of winning teams. Those included the 2017-18 group that remains the winningest team in Rockets history and an NBA-leading streak of consecutive playoff berths (until it finally ended in 2021).

Now, at 34 years old, Gordon is no longer in age alignment with a club that has entered into rebuilding movement since early 2021. That’s why, at Thursday’s trade deadline for the 2022-23 NBA season, Gordon was traded to the veteran-laden Los Angeles Clippers in a deal bringing Houston the type of future draft capital it craves.

It’s a deal that makes sense for both sides, but it’s certainly bittersweet as Gordon leaves the franchise where he’s had so much success over a long portion of his NBA career.

With that in mind, Gordon took to Instagram to compose a farewell message to the team and its fans. It reads:

Clutch city. Thank you for embracing me. Thank you for helping me grow as a basketball player and as a man. Thank you for becoming my home and my family! Since day one, I have been blown away by the organization, the fans and this city. No words can fully express my gratitude towards Leslie Alexander, the Fertitta Family, my teammates, and all of Red Nation. It’s been an amazing seven seasons. As I get ready for my next journey, I’ll always be thankful for my time in the H. All love, Houston.

In seven seasons with the Rockets, Gordon averaged 15.7 points (36.0% on 3-pointers) and 2.3 assists in 30.4 minutes per game.