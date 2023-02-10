Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Gordon thanks Rockets, fans for seven years in Houston

By Ben DuBose,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z24YC_0kiXte8z00
Photo by Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Though Eric Gordon never won an NBA championship in his seven seasons with the Houston Rockets, it was a successful run by virtually all measures and one of the most impactful signings in free agency over the long and distinguished history of the franchise.

Those seven years included a Sixth Man of the Year award, a 3-point shootout win, and most importantly, contributions to a number of winning teams. Those included the 2017-18 group that remains the winningest team in Rockets history and an NBA-leading streak of consecutive playoff berths (until it finally ended in 2021).

Now, at 34 years old, Gordon is no longer in age alignment with a club that has entered into rebuilding movement since early 2021. That’s why, at Thursday’s trade deadline for the 2022-23 NBA season, Gordon was traded to the veteran-laden Los Angeles Clippers in a deal bringing Houston the type of future draft capital it craves.

It’s a deal that makes sense for both sides, but it’s certainly bittersweet as Gordon leaves the franchise where he’s had so much success over a long portion of his NBA career.

With that in mind, Gordon took to Instagram to compose a farewell message to the team and its fans. It reads:

Clutch city. Thank you for embracing me. Thank you for helping me grow as a basketball player and as a man. Thank you for becoming my home and my family!

Since day one, I have been blown away by the organization, the fans and this city. No words can fully express my gratitude towards Leslie Alexander, the Fertitta Family, my teammates, and all of Red Nation.

It’s been an amazing seven seasons. As I get ready for my next journey, I’ll always be thankful for my time in the H. All love, Houston.

In seven seasons with the Rockets, Gordon averaged 15.7 points (36.0% on 3-pointers) and 2.3 assists in 30.4 minutes per game.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC20 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Five Notre Dame Connections to celebrate Michael Jordan's birthday
Lawrence, MA3 hours ago
Where can Bo Nix improve his NFL draft stock the most going into the 2023 season at Oregon?
Eugene, OR3 hours ago
Two Gators picked in College Sports Wire's mock draft 5.0
Gainesville, FL2 hours ago
Travis Kelce's speeches about no one believing in the Chiefs proves he's perfect for hosting 'SNL'
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Leon O’Neal making his way north of the border
College Station, TX1 day ago
NBA Rising Stars 2023: How to watch, rosters, format, TV info
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Kevin Durant reportedly 'immediately' requested to be traded to the Suns after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount odds, picks and predictions
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. praises running game in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO57 minutes ago
Chiefs now among 10 teams with 3-plus Super Bowl wins
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Elite quarterback hopes to visit LSU in the spring
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Dayton at Loyola-Chicago odds, picks and predictions
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
The unusual reason why Jarrett Allen and the Cavs celebrate when they're called for a lane violation
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Shaq tried to start a 'We hate Chuck' chant with the crowd on 'Inside the NBA' but fans weren't here for it
Salt Lake City, UT2 hours ago
'We need to make improvement in every single area': Brent Venables provides State of the Sooners
Norman, OK4 hours ago
NFL Competition Committee could look to eliminate Eagles version of QB sneak
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Report: Former Florida QB will compete for starting job in Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy