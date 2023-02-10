Podcast: Rockets trade deadline reaction and Eric Gordon’s legacy in Houston

Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline is in the books, and major changes came with it for the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon is finally on his way to a contender (the Los Angeles Clippers), while reserves Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando are out the door, as well (to Atlanta). For general manager Rafael Stone, both deals were made with future draft capital in mind.

Led by credentialed media members Jackson Gatlin and Ben DuBose, today’s “Locked on Rockets” podcast explains why this deadline should be viewed as a win for Stone and owner Tilman Fertitta.

Discussion topics include the team’s thought process behind all of its deadline dealings; Gordon’s legacy in Houston after spending nearly seven years with the franchise; what rotation changes are likely now that Gordon, Mathews, and Fernando are no longer with the Rockets; and the ripple effects from Brooklyn trading Kevin Durant.

Thursday’s “Locked on Rockets” episode can be listened to via Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and nearly all major podcast distributors. It can also be watched on YouTube below.