Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts

By Drew Karedes,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bsIa_0kiXdvKk00

BOSTON - There’s a new drinking trend being talked about on college campuses across the nation that is raising concern among some doctors.

A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon”, is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Some are praising the blend of water, vodka, caffeine and powdered electrolytes as a way pace their drinking and prevent a hangover.

Boston 25 News spoke with two health experts who disagree with the perception that the trend mitigates the dangers of college drinking culture.

“In my opinion, it actually makes it more dangerous,” said Gus Colangelo, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician at Tufts Medical Center. “Rather than having a cup of alcohol and someone saying, finish your beer, you have a gallon jug. Now someone’s saying to you, you got to finish that gallon jug.”

Dr. Colangelo calls the very nature a borg “uncontrolled drinking”.

“If you take a fifth of vodka, which is about 16 shots, and pour that into a half a gallon of water with some electrolytes, it doesn’t absolve the fact that you’re still drinking 16 shots of vodka,” he explained.

According to Colangelo, the majority of patients that come into the Tufts Medical Center Emergency Department on a weekend night are dealing with some sort of complication from binge drinking.

“It can be, on a Friday night or Saturday night, 30, 40, 50, 70 percent of our patients in the Emergency Department in downtown Boston,” he added. “Sometimes they drank five Manhattans and sometimes they drank a borg.”

Those who are standing by this new trend on social media are touting it as an effective way to prevent drinks from being spiked.

“There’s still a dangerous drug in that drink. It’s called alcohol,” said David Jernigan, Professor in the Department of Health Law, Policy & Management at Boston University. “Calling this a trendy thing is trivializing. This is simply encouraging more binge drinking.”

Jernigan believes the popular portrayal of borgs on social media has the potential to put students in harm.

“Making claims about these as a form of harm reduction for drinking have absolutely zero evidence of any basis,” he said. “Keeping yourself hydrated is not going to meaningfully reduce the risks of drinking.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA
Services Soar After Man Jumps To Death Off Boston University Campus Building
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Activists pushing FDA for national menthol cigarette ban
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Boston Doctors Explain What to Know as Norovirus Cases Spread in Mass.
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular
Family of Boston murder victim Daniel Sanders looking for justice
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Mass. high school students open up about mental health crisis
Boston, MA1 day ago
Pride parade and festival returns to Boston for first time since 2019
Boston, MA14 hours ago
Man's heart attack at age 19 leads him to his future fiancée in Massachusetts
Danvers, MA2 days ago
Child, adult from Worcester among three found dead in Connecticut home
Brooklyn, CT9 hours ago
Local police department using video games to connect with kids
Gloucester, MA20 hours ago
Former Boston mayor Marty Walsh leaving Biden’s cabinet to head NHL Players’ Association
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Lawmakers gather at New England Aquarium to plug ocean agenda
Boston, MA6 hours ago
‘Tragic’: Cambridge city manager shares update weeks after college student killed by police
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Jewish groups speak out over incident at Holocaust memorial in Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
A record number of Bostonians are considering moving to this idyllic coastal town
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Melting hearts’: Newborn babies at Boston hospital dressed to dazzle on Valentine’s Day
Boston, MA2 days ago
How is warmer winter impacting ticks and mosquitoes?
Sharon, MA1 day ago
Interactive space exhibit transports you from Chelsea to the moon
Chelsea, MA20 hours ago
Popular North Shore restaurant brand opening new eatery in Woburn
Woburn, MA19 hours ago
Warm Winter: Boston temperatures set new record high Thursday
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Leominster company to pay $2.5 million for 'abusive' debt collection efforts
Leominster, MA15 hours ago
Juvenile and man arrested in brawl that left teen girl injured at Nubian Station
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Revere residents debate housing problem after plans for new homeless shelter to open in neighborhood
Revere, MA4 hours ago
Boston police probationary officer placed on leave pending charges in Arizona
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Determined to fight’: Boston girl stabbed woman to death over explicit photos, prosecutor says
Boston, MA3 days ago
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Massachusetts
Peabody, MA1 day ago
DA asks public for help in case of missing Mass. mother who vanished more than 30 years ago
Fall River, MA15 hours ago
25 Investigates: Long term motel residents told to vacate for homeless shelter
Concord, MA2 days ago
MBTA announces numerous schedule changes for the month of March
Boston, MA2 days ago
Several Mass. schools placed in ‘safe mode’ after receiving threats amid nationwide swatting calls
Amesbury, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy