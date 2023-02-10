Driver Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation for Killing Pedestrian in El Cajon

The wrecked Infiniti after the pedestrian was struck. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman who ran down a pedestrian on an El Cajon roadway was sentenced this week to one year in county jail and two years of probation.

Reeta Haythim Mansour, 21, pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter count for striking Roodi Shattah, 25, with her car on March 12, 2021.

Police alleged Mansour, who was 19 at the time, was speeding on Anza Street at around 10 p.m. before hitting Shattah. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities did not suspect alcohol and drug use as factors in the crash.

According to El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub, Shattah was crossing Anza Street to get to his parked car when he was hit by a 2020 four-door Infiniti, which threw him approximately 180 feet.

The Infiniti continued moving until it crashed into a parked vehicle, according to the lieutenant.

– City News Service