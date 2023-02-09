ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Yardbarker

Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen

Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
Yardbarker

Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez

On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Predicts Chicago Bears Will Sign Star Free Agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
Yardbarker

Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster

The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Rays, Yankees reliever signs minor league pact with AL East rival

The Blue Jays announced that Luke Bard has been signed to a minor league deal. The right-hander receives an invitation to the Jays’ big league spring camp. Bard will continue his time in the AL East after pitching with both the Rays and Yankees in 2022. After signing a minors contract with Tampa in March, Bard pitched in eight games with the Rays at the MLB level before being designated for assignment in August. The Yankees claimed Bard off waivers, with the righty making only a single appearance in the pinstripes. Bard had a 1.80 ERA over his 15 total MLB innings last season, though, with only eight strikeouts and seven walks.
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?

It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker

Yankees’ projected Opening Day roster has an infield twist

With the season right around the corner, various different sites have had their projected Yankees lineup, and Bryan Hoch’s projection that he put together for MLB.com indicates the organization’s belief in Donaldson. He believes the Yanks will roll JD at the hot corner and elect to use Gleyber and DJ at 2B. Though I think the best option would be to start DJ at third and use JD as the backup, he did list IKF as the backup at short.
Yardbarker

Yankees have ‘explored’ options to trade veteran shortstop

The New York Yankees have a shortstop position battle ready to unfold during spring training. Position battles are a rarity for the Yankees, but with a newfound youth movement, including Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera, it is no surprise to see the veterans trying to fend off the rookies for their starting positions.
theminaretonline.org

Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation

After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
Yardbarker

MLB executive praises Braves for letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency

The Braves have been rewarded several times for relying on their internal talent. When Josh Donaldson left, Atlanta turned to Austin Riley, who is now the club’s highest-paid player. Michael Harris II may have single handily turned the 2022 season around when he was called up. And the Braves are doing the same thing at shortstop with Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom.
Yardbarker

Braves most overlooked potential hole on the roster

Braves Country was wondering all offseason what Alex Anthopoulos would do at shortstop and left field. Many, including myself, believed Atlanta wouldn’t go into the season with Vaughn Grissom at shortstop. We also figured the club would add a proven commodity to left field. Neither happened, and it’s caused many to worry, which is warranted. However, there is another potential hole that not many people are talking about: designated hitter.
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Some Good Rental Options at 2023 Trade Deadline

There are less than three weeks until the March 3 trade deadline in the NHL at 3 o’clock. Two names that a lot of teams were interested in have already been traded. Bo Horvat went from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30, then on Feb. 9, the St. Louis Blues sent Vladamir Tarasanko to the New York Rangers, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola.
