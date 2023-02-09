Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
Red Sox Reportedly Still Considering Move For Middle Infielder As Spring Training Approaches
Could a move be imminent for the Red Sox?
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Yardbarker
Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen
Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
Yardbarker
Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez
On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
Yardbarker
NFL Exec Predicts Chicago Bears Will Sign Star Free Agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
Two significant All-Star snubs of Boston Celtics alumni
The Boston Celtics have sent more than their fair share of players to the NBA’s All-Star games over the years, but they have also seen their alumni get snubbed on more occasions than they would like to remember. It should go without saying that the vicissitudes of the positional...
Yardbarker
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
Yardbarker
Key Chicago Bears free agent target in talks with current team
A Chicago Bears target is currently in talks with his current team ahead of free agency. The Chicago Bears have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming free agency period and have a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Some of the most important holes to...
Former Rays, Yankees reliever signs minor league pact with AL East rival
The Blue Jays announced that Luke Bard has been signed to a minor league deal. The right-hander receives an invitation to the Jays’ big league spring camp. Bard will continue his time in the AL East after pitching with both the Rays and Yankees in 2022. After signing a minors contract with Tampa in March, Bard pitched in eight games with the Rays at the MLB level before being designated for assignment in August. The Yankees claimed Bard off waivers, with the righty making only a single appearance in the pinstripes. Bard had a 1.80 ERA over his 15 total MLB innings last season, though, with only eight strikeouts and seven walks.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
Yankees’ projected Opening Day roster has an infield twist
With the season right around the corner, various different sites have had their projected Yankees lineup, and Bryan Hoch’s projection that he put together for MLB.com indicates the organization’s belief in Donaldson. He believes the Yanks will roll JD at the hot corner and elect to use Gleyber and DJ at 2B. Though I think the best option would be to start DJ at third and use JD as the backup, he did list IKF as the backup at short.
Yardbarker
Yankees have ‘explored’ options to trade veteran shortstop
The New York Yankees have a shortstop position battle ready to unfold during spring training. Position battles are a rarity for the Yankees, but with a newfound youth movement, including Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera, it is no surprise to see the veterans trying to fend off the rookies for their starting positions.
Blue Jays Sign Another Former Yankees Reliever
Toronto is taking a chance on this right-hander, who finished the 2022 season in New York's organization
theminaretonline.org
Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation
After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
Yardbarker
MLB executive praises Braves for letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency
The Braves have been rewarded several times for relying on their internal talent. When Josh Donaldson left, Atlanta turned to Austin Riley, who is now the club’s highest-paid player. Michael Harris II may have single handily turned the 2022 season around when he was called up. And the Braves are doing the same thing at shortstop with Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom.
Report: Two teams still in the mix to acquire Luke Schenn
One of the names that have been floating around in trade speculation for weeks now is Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. The tough, experienced defender would be a good fit on several clubs, in part due to his extremely reasonable cap hit of $850K. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period...
Yardbarker
Braves most overlooked potential hole on the roster
Braves Country was wondering all offseason what Alex Anthopoulos would do at shortstop and left field. Many, including myself, believed Atlanta wouldn’t go into the season with Vaughn Grissom at shortstop. We also figured the club would add a proven commodity to left field. Neither happened, and it’s caused many to worry, which is warranted. However, there is another potential hole that not many people are talking about: designated hitter.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have Some Good Rental Options at 2023 Trade Deadline
There are less than three weeks until the March 3 trade deadline in the NHL at 3 o’clock. Two names that a lot of teams were interested in have already been traded. Bo Horvat went from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30, then on Feb. 9, the St. Louis Blues sent Vladamir Tarasanko to the New York Rangers, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola.
Oakland A's, Miami Marlins Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade
The Oakland A's and Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to a deal that sees a pair of top draft picks trading places. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "The [A's] and [Marlins] are swapping former top 6 picks. Outfielder JJ Bleday is headed to the A's, and left-hander A.J. Puk is going to the Marlins." ...
