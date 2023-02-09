The countdown begins: Treefort is coming in 40 days

It's official. The schedule for Treefort 11, that is.

You can now start planning out your daily itinerary for the five-day music festival that will transform downtown Boise with more than 20,000 festivalgoers from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26. The full lineup can be found on the website and on the Treefort App. This year, so far, there are more than 800 events taking place at over 60 venues, and featuring more than 500 bands representing 20 different countries.

"It feels great to finally get the schedule out and share what we have planned for Treefort 11," said Eric Gilbert, Treefort co-founder and festival director.

In addition to the lineup, Treefort has released a downtown map as well as one of Julia Davis Park, where much of the Treefort action will be centralized, including a number of the forts including Alefort, a free zone area with foodtrucks and more, and a separate wristband-only area that includes the Main Stage and two other music venues. The colorful maps are done in the signature and playful Treefort style and were designed by Treefort Art Director James Lloyd.

Downtown Boise will still contain scores of music venues and forts, from 15th to Third streets and from Bannock to Myrtle, with a couple of outliers including Payette Brewing on River Street and Lost Grove Brewing on La Pointe Street. The Treeline will service festivalgoers who would like to kick back and be serenaded in between venues — bands will be playing on the bus. But for those on foot or bicycle, festival officials are encouraging people to take the Greenbelt under Capitol to Julia Davis Park, rather than the busy street. In addition, several sections of Broad Street will be closed to traffic during the festival — Capitol to Eighth and Fifth to Sixth. Other streets may also be shut down for safety sake.

"We're excited for everyone to explore the new map of the festival and all it has to discover," Gilbert said.

Some of the bands trekking to Boise from other countries include: Dusty & Stones from Swaziland, Africa; the Dippers from Melbourne, Australia; the WAZUMBIANS from Accra, Ghana, Africa; Mohsin Abbas (Sufi Rocks) from Lahore, Pakistan; three bands from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Oruã, Lê Almeida and Rogê; and BIKE from São Paulo, Brazil. More, including bands from Iran, Chile, Ireland and Japan and other countries, are listed on the website.

"The lineup, from music to all the Forts, is really special this year," Gilbert said. "We have artists coming from over 20 different countries that we are really looking forward to hosting and showing what Boise is all about."

Bits and tidbits

Treefort is also looking for volunteers for the music festival — registration is now open. Also, while Comedyfort headliner Tig Notaro's show at the Egyptian is sold out, there is a waitlist you can sign up for in case another show (or two) can be added.

Passes, single show, fort and a variety of other tickets and passes are still available for purchase, as well as information on all things Treefort, on the website at treefortmusicfest.com .