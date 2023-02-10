Change location
Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 29, Decatur 22
Battle Creek Academy 37, Bellevue 36, OT
Bay City All Saints 44, Akron-Fairgrove 13
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 48, Walkerville 25
Blissfield 46, Hudson 25
Boyne City 43, Harbor Springs 40
Breckenridge 35, Coleman 31
Bronson 67, Homer 47
Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Hillsdale 20
Burr Oak 43, Tekonsha 23
Caro 54, Cass City 42
Cassopolis 38, Mendon 29
Cedarville 59, Rudyard 20
Center Line 49, Eastpointe East Detroit 31
Centreville 39, White Pigeon 33
Colon 42, Athens 28
Dansville 54, Britton-Deerfield 20
Dearborn 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 11
Deckerville 40, Peck 16
Detroit Country Day 74, Royal Oak Shrine 62
Detroit East English 46, Detroit Cody 24
Detroit King 26, Detroit Central 25
Detroit Mumford 62, DCP-Northwestern 16
Detroit Voyageur 35, Detroit Community 30
Dexter 45, Ann Arbor Pioneer 24
Dryden 45, Kinde-North Huron 37
FAITH HomeSchool 65, Faith Christian 12
GR Sacred Heart 54, Grand Rapids Wellspring 27
Gabriel Richard Catholic 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 10
Gibraltar Carlson 51, Lincoln Park 36
Grand Ledge 74, Okemos 50
Grass Lake 46, Hanover-Horton 39
Hancock 36, Houghton 29
Harbor Beach 53, Capac 16
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 34, Pontiac A&T 27
Hartford 62, Comstock 18
Hazel Park 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 23
Ida 52, Onsted 29
Imlay City 43, Croswell-Lexington 28
Jonesville 70, Concord 45
L’Anse 67, Dollar Bay 45
Lake Odessa Lakewood 80, Vermontville Maple Valley 9
Lansing Waverly 66, East Lansing 60
Lutheran Westland 33, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 32
Macomb Lutheran North 51, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 46
Manchester 47, Michigan Center 36
Manistee Catholic Central 45, Pentwater 25
Marine City 48, Roseville 25
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 32, Austin Catholic 17
Marlette 54, Brown City 24
Morenci 50, Erie-Mason 35
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 44, Blanchard Montabella 25
North Branch 50, Armada 34
Norway 58, Iron Mountain 42
Onekama 60, Buckley 37
Ontonagon 42, Wakefield-Marenisco 25
Perry 51, Webberville 27
Pewamo-Westphalia 36, Big Rapids 34
Pickford 51, Engadine 35
Pittsford 41, Hillsdale Academy 40, OT
Port Huron 39, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 22
Potterville 57, Saranac 20
Reading 60, Union City 30
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 43, Ewen - Trout Creek 39, OT
Riverview 61, New Boston Huron 22
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Notre Dame Prep 34
Southfield Christian 44, Waterford Our Lady 42
Springport 63, Quincy 18
St. Charles 47, Fulton-Middleton 19
St. Johns 43, Lansing Eastern 21
Stephenson 58, North Central 32
Summerfield 48, Adrian Madison 37
Summit Academy North def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Utica Ford 50, Romeo 20
Waldron 40, Litchfield 28
Warren Cousino HS 56, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41
Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 25
West Iron County 62, Crystal Falls Forest Park 27
Westland Universal 43, Hope of Detroit 26
Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Taylor 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clare vs. Farwell, ppd.
Kalkaska vs. East Jordan, ppd.
Sault Ste Marie vs. Cheboygan, ppd.
___
