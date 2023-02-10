Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 29, Decatur 22

Battle Creek Academy 37, Bellevue 36, OT

Bay City All Saints 44, Akron-Fairgrove 13

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 48, Walkerville 25

Blissfield 46, Hudson 25

Boyne City 43, Harbor Springs 40

Breckenridge 35, Coleman 31

Bronson 67, Homer 47

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Hillsdale 20

Burr Oak 43, Tekonsha 23

Caro 54, Cass City 42

Cassopolis 38, Mendon 29

Cedarville 59, Rudyard 20

Center Line 49, Eastpointe East Detroit 31

Centreville 39, White Pigeon 33

Colon 42, Athens 28

Dansville 54, Britton-Deerfield 20

Dearborn 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 11

Deckerville 40, Peck 16

Detroit Country Day 74, Royal Oak Shrine 62

Detroit East English 46, Detroit Cody 24

Detroit King 26, Detroit Central 25

Detroit Mumford 62, DCP-Northwestern 16

Detroit Voyageur 35, Detroit Community 30

Dexter 45, Ann Arbor Pioneer 24

Dryden 45, Kinde-North Huron 37

FAITH HomeSchool 65, Faith Christian 12

GR Sacred Heart 54, Grand Rapids Wellspring 27

Gabriel Richard Catholic 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 10

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Lincoln Park 36

Grand Ledge 74, Okemos 50

Grass Lake 46, Hanover-Horton 39

Hancock 36, Houghton 29

Harbor Beach 53, Capac 16

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 34, Pontiac A&T 27

Hartford 62, Comstock 18

Hazel Park 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 23

Ida 52, Onsted 29

Imlay City 43, Croswell-Lexington 28

Jonesville 70, Concord 45

L’Anse 67, Dollar Bay 45

Lake Odessa Lakewood 80, Vermontville Maple Valley 9

Lansing Waverly 66, East Lansing 60

Lutheran Westland 33, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 32

Macomb Lutheran North 51, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 46

Manchester 47, Michigan Center 36

Manistee Catholic Central 45, Pentwater 25

Marine City 48, Roseville 25

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 32, Austin Catholic 17

Marlette 54, Brown City 24

Morenci 50, Erie-Mason 35

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 44, Blanchard Montabella 25

North Branch 50, Armada 34

Norway 58, Iron Mountain 42

Onekama 60, Buckley 37

Ontonagon 42, Wakefield-Marenisco 25

Perry 51, Webberville 27

Pewamo-Westphalia 36, Big Rapids 34

Pickford 51, Engadine 35

Pittsford 41, Hillsdale Academy 40, OT

Port Huron 39, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 22

Potterville 57, Saranac 20

Reading 60, Union City 30

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 43, Ewen - Trout Creek 39, OT

Riverview 61, New Boston Huron 22

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Notre Dame Prep 34

Southfield Christian 44, Waterford Our Lady 42

Springport 63, Quincy 18

St. Charles 47, Fulton-Middleton 19

St. Johns 43, Lansing Eastern 21

Stephenson 58, North Central 32

Summerfield 48, Adrian Madison 37

Summit Academy North def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

Utica Ford 50, Romeo 20

Waldron 40, Litchfield 28

Warren Cousino HS 56, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41

Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 25

West Iron County 62, Crystal Falls Forest Park 27

Westland Universal 43, Hope of Detroit 26

Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Taylor 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clare vs. Farwell, ppd.

Kalkaska vs. East Jordan, ppd.

Sault Ste Marie vs. Cheboygan, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

