Phoenix, AZ
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Valley Christian 42, Florence 41

Chinle 38, Show Low 37

Coolidge 75, ALA-Anthem South 26

Fort Defiance Window Rock 57, Ganado 53

Gilbert Christian 50, San Tan Foothills 14

Phoenix Bourgade 57, Fountain Hills 55

Snowflake 53, Lakeside Blue Ridge 28

Whiteriver Alchesay 54, Page 37

Wickenburg 46, Northwest Christian 44

AIA Class 2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 61, Kingman Academy of Learning 23

Benson 64, Willcox 38

Bisbee 55, Gilbert Classical Academy 33

Eagar Round Valley 51, Basis Charter Phoenix 29

Glendale Prep 51, Scottsdale Prep 39

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 39, Flagstaff Northland Prep 21

Phoenix Christian 48, Morenci 41

Valley Sanders 86, Chandler Prep 20

AIA Class 4A Conference=

Play-In=

Flagstaff Coconino 51, Phoenix St. Mary’s 39

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 61, Arizona College Preparatory 38

Lee Williams High School 53, Agua Fria 43

Paradise Honors 58, Phoenix Arcadia 40

Peoria 58, Mica Mountain 48

Phoenix Thunderbird 45, Eastmark 36

Poston Butte 51, Bradshaw Mountain 30

Scottsdale Saguaro 54, American Leadership-Queen Creek 32

AIA Class 5A Conference=

Play-In=

Casteel High School 57, Vail Cienega 42

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Scottsdale Chaparral 35

Paradise Valley 59, Higley 36

Phoenix Horizon 42, Peoria Centennial 34

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 43, Desert Edge 26

Raymond S. Kellis 54, Phoenix South Mountain 24

Tucson Arizona IRHS 67, Verrado 43

Willow Canyon 50, Buckeye 36

AIA Class 6A Conference=

Play-In=

Chandler 55, Tucson 52

Gilbert Highland 61, Gila Ridge 42

Laveen Chavez 65, North 34

Mesa Desert Ridge 38, Tucson Rincon 25

Mesa Mountain View 46, Shadow Ridge 25

Mesa Westwood 67, Mesa Skyline 43

Phoenix Sunnyslope 71, Mesa Red Mountain 51

Yuma Cibola 59, Queen Creek 21

AIA Open State Championship=

Second Round=

Chandler Seton 53, Mesa 42

Flagstaff 56, Phoenix Pinnacle 35

Goodyear Millenium 58, Glendale O’Connor 52

Perry 74, Betty Fairfax High School 45

Phoenix Desert Vista 77, Valley Vista 64

Phoenix Xavier 54, Mesa Dobson 36

Tempe McClintock 69, Gilbert Mesquite 54

Tucson Salpointe 49, Chandler Hamilton 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

