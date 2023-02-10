Change location
Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Valley Christian 42, Florence 41
Chinle 38, Show Low 37
Coolidge 75, ALA-Anthem South 26
Fort Defiance Window Rock 57, Ganado 53
Gilbert Christian 50, San Tan Foothills 14
Phoenix Bourgade 57, Fountain Hills 55
Snowflake 53, Lakeside Blue Ridge 28
Whiteriver Alchesay 54, Page 37
Wickenburg 46, Northwest Christian 44
AIA Class 2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 61, Kingman Academy of Learning 23
Benson 64, Willcox 38
Bisbee 55, Gilbert Classical Academy 33
Eagar Round Valley 51, Basis Charter Phoenix 29
Glendale Prep 51, Scottsdale Prep 39
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 39, Flagstaff Northland Prep 21
Phoenix Christian 48, Morenci 41
Valley Sanders 86, Chandler Prep 20
AIA Class 4A Conference=
Play-In=
Flagstaff Coconino 51, Phoenix St. Mary’s 39
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 61, Arizona College Preparatory 38
Lee Williams High School 53, Agua Fria 43
Paradise Honors 58, Phoenix Arcadia 40
Peoria 58, Mica Mountain 48
Phoenix Thunderbird 45, Eastmark 36
Poston Butte 51, Bradshaw Mountain 30
Scottsdale Saguaro 54, American Leadership-Queen Creek 32
AIA Class 5A Conference=
Play-In=
Casteel High School 57, Vail Cienega 42
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Scottsdale Chaparral 35
Paradise Valley 59, Higley 36
Phoenix Horizon 42, Peoria Centennial 34
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 43, Desert Edge 26
Raymond S. Kellis 54, Phoenix South Mountain 24
Tucson Arizona IRHS 67, Verrado 43
Willow Canyon 50, Buckeye 36
AIA Class 6A Conference=
Play-In=
Chandler 55, Tucson 52
Gilbert Highland 61, Gila Ridge 42
Laveen Chavez 65, North 34
Mesa Desert Ridge 38, Tucson Rincon 25
Mesa Mountain View 46, Shadow Ridge 25
Mesa Westwood 67, Mesa Skyline 43
Phoenix Sunnyslope 71, Mesa Red Mountain 51
Yuma Cibola 59, Queen Creek 21
AIA Open State Championship=
Second Round=
Chandler Seton 53, Mesa 42
Flagstaff 56, Phoenix Pinnacle 35
Goodyear Millenium 58, Glendale O’Connor 52
Perry 74, Betty Fairfax High School 45
Phoenix Desert Vista 77, Valley Vista 64
Phoenix Xavier 54, Mesa Dobson 36
Tempe McClintock 69, Gilbert Mesquite 54
Tucson Salpointe 49, Chandler Hamilton 45
