Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 61, Lincoln 35
Amherst 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61
Arcadia 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60
Arrowhead 72, Waukesha West 63
Ashland 62, Spooner 59
Auburndale 50, Athens 49
Baldwin-Woodville 73, Prescott 58
Bay Port 76, Notre Dame 63
Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 41
Blair-Taylor 81, Eleva-Strum 47
Bonduel 62, Manawa 51
Brillion 90, Chilton 36
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 67, Hayward 29
Clintonville 73, Oconto Falls 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Augusta 53
Colby 66, Columbus Catholic 54
Cumberland 68, St. Croix Falls 41
D.C. Everest 76, Wausau West 55
De Pere 77, Ashwaubenon 47
Durand 61, Elmwood/Plum City 53
Durand 71, Parkview 58
Eastbrook Academy 67, Salam School 55
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Independence 38
Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62
Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 50
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 65
Fox Valley Lutheran 75, Denmark 50
Glenwood City 66, Plum City 57
Greenfield 84, Cudahy 56
Horicon 58, Dodgeland 45
Hortonville 52, Green Bay Southwest 51
Kenosha Indian Trail 75, Milw. Academy of Excellence 45
Kenosha Indian Trail 75, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65, Berlin 63, OT
Kiel 61, Valders 51
La Crosse Central 80, La Crosse Logan 51
Ladysmith 78, Cameron 69
Little Chute 75, Waupaca 49
Lourdes Academy 74, Valley Christian 46
Manawa 85, North Fond du Lac 45
McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 57
Mellen 64, Birchwood 42
Merrill 72, Antigo 58
Merrill 83, Elcho 38
Messmer 81, Saint Francis 78
Metro 39, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 17
Mondovi 63, Glenwood City 34
Neillsville 56, Owen-Withee 49
Northland Lutheran 55, Bowler 53
Northwestern 86, Barron 75
Oneida Nation 59, Lena 43
Osceola 72, Ellsworth 38
Oshkosh North 89, Germantown 71
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Thorp 56
Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52
Peshtigo 60, Gibraltar 45
Pewaukee 84, New Berlin West 48
Pius XI Catholic 89, New Berlin Eisenhower 50
Random Lake 50, Sheboygan Christian 45
Regis 73, Cadott 38
Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68
Roncalli 58, Two Rivers 45
Saint Croix Central 73, Amery 57
Shell Lake 69, Luck 52
Shiocton 85, Iola-Scandinavia 61
Shorewood 63, Brown Deer 59
Siren 41, Birchwood 33
South Milwaukee 66, West Allis Central 48
Southern Door 72, Sturgeon Bay 53
Spencer 55, Greenwood 52
Spring Valley 61, Colfax 52
Stevens Point 69, Merrill 36
Superior 81, Grand Rapids, Minn. 63
Tigerton 30, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 25
University Lake/Trinity 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 32
Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Menominee Indian 56
White Lake 86, Gresham Community 64
Whitehall 64, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Whitnall 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 68
Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 39
Wilmot Union 77, Fort Atkinson 67
Winneconne 79, Plymouth 71
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 34
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 55
Wrightstown 101, Marinette 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algoma vs. Sevastopol, ppd.
Belleville vs. Cambridge, ppd.
Kewaunee vs. Oconto, ppd.
Laconia vs. Ripon, ppd.
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Lodi, ppd.
Milton vs. Beaver Dam, ppd.
Milwaukee Early View vs. Milwaukee Saint Anthony, ccd.
Montello vs. Rio, ppd.
Three Lakes vs. Hurley, ccd.
Wayland Academy vs. Hustisford, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ppd.
___
