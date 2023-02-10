Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 43, Van 18

Chapmanville 72, Scott 46

Doddridge County 79, Morgantown Christian 28

Greenbrier East 55, Princeton 52

Huntington 62, South Charleston 57

Martin County, Ky. 59, Tug Valley 50

Meadow Bridge 51, Liberty Raleigh 30

Midland Trail 55, Independence 24

Nitro 69, Poca 38

Oak Glen 66, Weir 62

Pendleton County 58, Union Grant 34

Ripley 49, Capital 26

Ritchie County 41, Clay County 23

Roane County 69, Ravenswood 60

Spring Mills 66, Martinsburg 40

St. Marys 61, Gilmer County 43

Summers County 59, Mercer Christian 36

Tygarts Valley 68, Paden City 44

Woodrow Wilson 57, Bluefield 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

