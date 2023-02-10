Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 43, Van 18
Chapmanville 72, Scott 46
Doddridge County 79, Morgantown Christian 28
Greenbrier East 55, Princeton 52
Huntington 62, South Charleston 57
Martin County, Ky. 59, Tug Valley 50
Meadow Bridge 51, Liberty Raleigh 30
Midland Trail 55, Independence 24
Nitro 69, Poca 38
Oak Glen 66, Weir 62
Pendleton County 58, Union Grant 34
Ripley 49, Capital 26
Ritchie County 41, Clay County 23
Roane County 69, Ravenswood 60
Spring Mills 66, Martinsburg 40
St. Marys 61, Gilmer County 43
Summers County 59, Mercer Christian 36
Tygarts Valley 68, Paden City 44
Woodrow Wilson 57, Bluefield 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
