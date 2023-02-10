Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 56, St. Albans 50

Cross Lanes Christian 55, Hannan 43

East Hardy 95, Paw Paw 49

Fairmont Senior 53, East Fairmont 41

Gilmer County 47, Calhoun County 35

Greater Beckley Christian 81, Grace Christian 65

Huntington 59, South Charleston 45

Liberty Harrison 44, Doddridge County 39

Midland Trail 70, Clay County 43

Petersburg 66, Moorefield 58

PikeView 65, Nicholas County 54

Ravenswood 110, Parkersburg Catholic 44

Roane County 47, Braxton County 31

Robert C. Byrd 55, Lincoln 52

South Harrison 73, Grafton 62

Spring Valley 78, Hurricane 76

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

