Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 56, St. Albans 50
Cross Lanes Christian 55, Hannan 43
East Hardy 95, Paw Paw 49
Fairmont Senior 53, East Fairmont 41
Gilmer County 47, Calhoun County 35
Greater Beckley Christian 81, Grace Christian 65
Huntington 59, South Charleston 45
Liberty Harrison 44, Doddridge County 39
Midland Trail 70, Clay County 43
Petersburg 66, Moorefield 58
PikeView 65, Nicholas County 54
Ravenswood 110, Parkersburg Catholic 44
Roane County 47, Braxton County 31
Robert C. Byrd 55, Lincoln 52
South Harrison 73, Grafton 62
Spring Valley 78, Hurricane 76
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0