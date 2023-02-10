Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49, Augusta Southeastern 47

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Harvest Christian Academy 43

Chicago (Clark) 68, Amundsen 54

Chicago (Comer) 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61

Chicago (Lane) 55, Northside Prep 52

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54

Chicago (Soto) High School def. Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter, forfeit

Chicago Ag Science 74, Maria 52

Conant 42, Schaumburg 35

Crete-Monee 52, Kankakee 45

Evanston Township 61, Niles West 56

Fenger 55, Chicago King 47

Gallatin County 60, Carrier Mills 52

Geneseo 65, Moline 38

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Harvard 21

Hancock 44, Chicago (Goode) 39

Illini West (Carthage) 71, Canton, Mo. 56

Kenwood 56, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 42

L.F. Academy 60, Francis Parker 53

Maryville Christian 64, North County Christian, Mo. 24

North Boone 51, Oregon 31

Pope County 83, Dongola 25

Simeon 64, Curie 60, 4OT

Springfield Calvary 73, Peoria Christian 68, OT

Springfield Lanphier 66, Bloomington 62

Thornton Fractional North 84, Hillcrest 64

Union (Dugger), Ind. 48, Martinsville 47

Westfair Christian 61, Jacksonville ISD 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Defense helps No. 2 Indiana women down No. 12 Michigan 68-52
Bloomington, IN4 hours ago
South Dakota State beats Denver 80-75
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Sears scores 30 as UT Martin beats SIU-Edwardsville 90-84
Martin, TN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy