Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49, Augusta Southeastern 47
Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Harvest Christian Academy 43
Chicago (Clark) 68, Amundsen 54
Chicago (Comer) 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61
Chicago (Lane) 55, Northside Prep 52
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54
Chicago (Soto) High School def. Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter, forfeit
Chicago Ag Science 74, Maria 52
Conant 42, Schaumburg 35
Crete-Monee 52, Kankakee 45
Evanston Township 61, Niles West 56
Fenger 55, Chicago King 47
Gallatin County 60, Carrier Mills 52
Geneseo 65, Moline 38
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Harvard 21
Hancock 44, Chicago (Goode) 39
Illini West (Carthage) 71, Canton, Mo. 56
Kenwood 56, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 42
L.F. Academy 60, Francis Parker 53
Maryville Christian 64, North County Christian, Mo. 24
North Boone 51, Oregon 31
Pope County 83, Dongola 25
Simeon 64, Curie 60, 4OT
Springfield Calvary 73, Peoria Christian 68, OT
Springfield Lanphier 66, Bloomington 62
Thornton Fractional North 84, Hillcrest 64
Union (Dugger), Ind. 48, Martinsville 47
Westfair Christian 61, Jacksonville ISD 32
