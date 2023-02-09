Read full article on original website
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Chris Martin Calls Rihanna 'The Best Singer of All Time' Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Chris Martin has anointed Rihanna "the best singer of all time." Suffice it to say, he's a fan. A big, big fan, actually. The Coldplay frontman spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and shared the high praise while discussing why it's a big deal that the Barbados Babe agreed to take on the challenge of performing on music's grandest stage, the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Rihanna's Brother Rorrey Fenty Declares Super Bowl LVII is a 'Rihanna Concert' Ahead of Halftime Show
Rihanna has the support of her younger brother, Rorrey, ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance. Rorrey Instagrammed photos of himself at the Super Bowl on Sunday, rocking a T-shirt declaring the big game a "Rihanna concert." In his Instagram Story, Rorrey rocked a T-shirt reading, "Rihanna concert interrupted...
Rihanna Shares How Life Has Changed Since Welcoming Her Son: "Everything Matters Now"
Rihanna is good with her son, that's the way it is! On Sunday, the Fenty Beauty mogul appeared on the first episode of The Process with Nate Burleson podcast and dished about motherhood and living for her son. "My son, everything matters now," the 34-year-old singer told the CBS Mornings...
Pregnant Rihanna Touches Up With Fenty Beauty Compact During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
The queen of product placement! Rihanna pulled out a Fenty Beauty compact during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic medley performance during the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, and debuted her baby bump onstage. Her rep confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the performance.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Sign Language Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral With Historic Performance
Rihanna wasn't the only one making history during Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime show. American sign language (ASL) interpreter Justina Miles gave a historic performance that went viral, fully embracing RiRi's setlist of hits as she danced and signed for deaf viewers. Miles became the first deaf female performer to...
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Party Concert: 'And My Hair Stood Up'
Machine Gun Kelly gave an electrifying performance at a Super Bowl party on Friday night, and the evidence appears to be in the hair. The GRAMMY-nominated singer took the stage Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona for a Super Bowl party when, out of nowhere, Kelly says he got electrocuted. He took to Instagram and posted video of him in the middle of his set when his hair suddenly started standing up.
JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Hit the Field As VIPs Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Icons are in the house! JAY-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made this year's Super Bowl a cool family affair. The music mogul and his 11-year-old superstar daughter hit the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, ahead of the big game, where they met with other VIPs, shook hands, posed for photos in the end zone and generally had a great time.
A$AP Rocky Cheers on Pregnant Rihanna, Honors Her With Jacket During Halftime Show
Rihanna had her biggest fan in the audience as she took the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. During the performance -- where the Oscar-nominated singer showed off her baby bump in a custom Alia jacket and gloves combo -- the A$AP Rocky was on the sidelines cheering her on.
Super Bowl LVII: See Which Celebs are Eagles or Chiefs Fans
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and our favorite celebs are just as excited as we are! But who is rooting for who (and who is mainly attending for Rihanna's halftime performance?) Abbott Elementary creator and (beloved Philadelphia fan) Quinta Brunson posted support for the Eagles on her Instagram story ahead of the game, snapping a selfie of her jersey. She later posted a photo of her Abbott costar Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice And Sing" during the pregame.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Super Bowl Halftime Show Producer Jesse Collins Explains Why Rihanna Wanted to Perform Alone (Exclusive)
Rihanna turned the world upside down when she took the stage for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance on Sunday night and revealed that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are expecting baby no. 2. Unsurprisingly, a lot went on behind the scenes to execute the visually stunning performance, which included floating stages despite the singer's intense fear of heights.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says She Still Doesn't Know What Work Her Dad Kody Does
Gwendlyn Brown is just as much in the dark as the rest of us when it comes to Sister Wivesstar Kody Brown's profession. While recapping a season 17 episode of the family's TLC reality series, Gwendlyn opened up about her dad's job while he and her mom, Christine Brown, are arguing amid their split.
Who is Justina Miles: Electric ASL interpreter wows during Super Bowl halftime show
WASHINGTON — Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance was undoubtedly a showstopper. The pregnant singer's animated routine on floating platforms high above the field wowed millions watching across the country. But another performer nearby brought the electric performance to another audience, one that couldn't hear Rihanna's performance at all.
Nia Long Reveals Where She Stands on Another Serious Relationship
Nia Long has a lot of things on her mind -- traveling, good wine, cooking with her kids -- but a serious relationship is not one of them. The 52-year-old actress spoke to The Cut and shared the things she'd rather be doing with her life following her split with Ime Udoka back in December after 13 years together. The topic came up when she was asked if it's overwhelming the amount of men publicly shooting their shot with her.
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Machine Gun Kelly Split Speculation
It looks like fans will not be reading a Valentine's Day social media tribute from Megan Fox to Machine Gun Kelly this year. That's because the actress' Instagram account has seemingly been deleted. Fox's wiped Instagram presence comes amid chatter from the weekend that she and the musician have split. What sparked the rumors? Her own Instagram activity. On Saturday, Fox used some eyebrow-raising lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" to caption her post: "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath."
Watch Ben Affleck's Hilarious Outtakes From His Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck's Boston accent is out in full force in these incredible outtakes from his much-celebrated Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial. Affleck filmed the commercial in Medford, Massachusetts, where he surprised unsuspecting Dunkin' Donuts customers at the drive thru window. Affleck hilariously struggles while he attempts to help the customers,...
Jenna Ortega Details Excruciating Filming Schedule for 'Wednesday': 'I Pulled My Hair Out'
Playing Wednesday Addams was no easy task for Jenna Ortega, who detailed the intense filming schedule for the hit Netflix show Wednesday. During a Q&A session at a Netflix-hosted event in Hollywood, the 20-year-old Golden Globe nominee said there were times when she didn't sleep, pulled her hair out and "hysterically" cried when she'd answer FaceTime calls from her father, all because of excruciating schedule she loaded up on her plate to play the iconic character.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Score Millions for Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck is running to the bank on Dunkin’! The 50-year-old actor turned his obsession with the brand into a lucrative multimillion-dollar deal. A source tells ET that the actor-director signed a deal with Dunkin' Donuts worth "over $10 million dollars." In addition to the paycheck, Affleck's partnership with the franchise includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.
Ice-T Previews Finn's Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Episode and Candid New Podcast (Exclusive)
Ice-T is dropping some serious gems! In his new podcast, Ice-T's Daily Game in partnership with iHeartPodcasts, the 64-year-old veteran entertainer is coming to listeners every weekday, with a new piece of advice -- inspired by his Twitter account. "Every day I give out something called an ice-cold fact or...
