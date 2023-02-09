ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chris Martin Calls Rihanna 'The Best Singer of All Time' Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Chris Martin has anointed Rihanna "the best singer of all time." Suffice it to say, he's a fan. A big, big fan, actually. The Coldplay frontman spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and shared the high praise while discussing why it's a big deal that the Barbados Babe agreed to take on the challenge of performing on music's grandest stage, the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pregnant Rihanna Touches Up With Fenty Beauty Compact During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The queen of product placement! Rihanna pulled out a Fenty Beauty compact during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic medley performance during the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, and debuted her baby bump onstage. Her rep confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the performance.
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Party Concert: 'And My Hair Stood Up'

Machine Gun Kelly gave an electrifying performance at a Super Bowl party on Friday night, and the evidence appears to be in the hair. The GRAMMY-nominated singer took the stage Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona for a Super Bowl party when, out of nowhere, Kelly says he got electrocuted. He took to Instagram and posted video of him in the middle of his set when his hair suddenly started standing up.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Hit the Field As VIPs Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Icons are in the house! JAY-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made this year's Super Bowl a cool family affair. The music mogul and his 11-year-old superstar daughter hit the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, ahead of the big game, where they met with other VIPs, shook hands, posed for photos in the end zone and generally had a great time.
GLENDALE, AZ
A$AP Rocky Cheers on Pregnant Rihanna, Honors Her With Jacket During Halftime Show

Rihanna had her biggest fan in the audience as she took the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. During the performance -- where the Oscar-nominated singer showed off her baby bump in a custom Alia jacket and gloves combo -- the A$AP Rocky was on the sidelines cheering her on.
Super Bowl LVII: See Which Celebs are Eagles or Chiefs Fans

Super Bowl Sunday is here, and our favorite celebs are just as excited as we are! But who is rooting for who (and who is mainly attending for Rihanna's halftime performance?) Abbott Elementary creator and (beloved Philadelphia fan) Quinta Brunson posted support for the Eagles on her Instagram story ahead of the game, snapping a selfie of her jersey. She later posted a photo of her Abbott costar Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice And Sing" during the pregame.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Super Bowl Halftime Show Producer Jesse Collins Explains Why Rihanna Wanted to Perform Alone (Exclusive)

Rihanna turned the world upside down when she took the stage for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance on Sunday night and revealed that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are expecting baby no. 2. Unsurprisingly, a lot went on behind the scenes to execute the visually stunning performance, which included floating stages despite the singer's intense fear of heights.
Who is Justina Miles: Electric ASL interpreter wows during Super Bowl halftime show

WASHINGTON — Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance was undoubtedly a showstopper. The pregnant singer's animated routine on floating platforms high above the field wowed millions watching across the country. But another performer nearby brought the electric performance to another audience, one that couldn't hear Rihanna's performance at all.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nia Long Reveals Where She Stands on Another Serious Relationship

Nia Long has a lot of things on her mind -- traveling, good wine, cooking with her kids -- but a serious relationship is not one of them. The 52-year-old actress spoke to The Cut and shared the things she'd rather be doing with her life following her split with Ime Udoka back in December after 13 years together. The topic came up when she was asked if it's overwhelming the amount of men publicly shooting their shot with her.
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Machine Gun Kelly Split Speculation

It looks like fans will not be reading a Valentine's Day social media tribute from Megan Fox to Machine Gun Kelly this year. That's because the actress' Instagram account has seemingly been deleted. Fox's wiped Instagram presence comes amid chatter from the weekend that she and the musician have split. What sparked the rumors? Her own Instagram activity. On Saturday, Fox used some eyebrow-raising lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" to caption her post: "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath."
Jenna Ortega Details Excruciating Filming Schedule for 'Wednesday': 'I Pulled My Hair Out'

Playing Wednesday Addams was no easy task for Jenna Ortega, who detailed the intense filming schedule for the hit Netflix show Wednesday. During a Q&A session at a Netflix-hosted event in Hollywood, the 20-year-old Golden Globe nominee said there were times when she didn't sleep, pulled her hair out and "hysterically" cried when she'd answer FaceTime calls from her father, all because of excruciating schedule she loaded up on her plate to play the iconic character.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Score Millions for Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck is running to the bank on Dunkin’! The 50-year-old actor turned his obsession with the brand into a lucrative multimillion-dollar deal. A source tells ET that the actor-director signed a deal with Dunkin' Donuts worth "over $10 million dollars." In addition to the paycheck, Affleck's partnership with the franchise includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

