Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)
Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.38MM shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Michael Baker (BKR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 102.40MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 106.81MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Edison International (EIX)
Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.66MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.57MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.93MM shares of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 86.07MM shares and 10.10% of the company,...
NASDAQ
FIW's Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.73 per unit.
NASDAQ
Capital International Investors Increases Position in Edison International (EIX)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.21MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 11.09MM shares and 2.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
James Thomas A Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that James Thomas A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.33MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 9.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 19.99MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Unusual Call Option Trade in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Worth $333.79K
On February 13, 2023 at 12:52:21 (ET) an unusually large $333.79K block of Call contracts in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was bought, with a strike price of $46.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on February 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRVL options.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
Cactus WH Enterprises Cuts Stake in Cactus (WHD)
Fintel reports that Cactus WH Enterprises has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.41MM shares of Cactus Inc (WHD). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 15.09MM shares and 19.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in RF Industries (RFIL)
Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.71% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $31.81, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had...
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $19.74, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to earnings of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
NASDAQ
Best Stock To Buy: Ford Stock vs. GM Stock
Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have decades of experience manufacturing and selling cars. That experience may serve as an advantage in the competition for electric vehicle (EV) dominance. This video will answer which stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb....
NASDAQ
Carlyle Group’s Latest Trades Are Out. Here Are The Asset Managers Largest Listed Portfolio Movements Quarter
This week, alternative asset management and private equity behemoth Carlyle Group Inc reported its latest trades for the December quarter. The institution was founded in 1987 and currently operates 29 offices across 5 continents and aims to drive positive change from embedded impact across their investment process. The global fund...
NASDAQ
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves 1.15%: What You Should Know
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.16, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.16% in the...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALE, MDLZ, AJRD
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), where a total volume of 1,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0