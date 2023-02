NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Suns By Wheat Hotchkiss@Wheat_Hotchkiss, 11 days ago

By Wheat Hotchkiss@Wheat_Hotchkiss, 11 days ago

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After combining for one of the biggest in-season trades in recent NBA history, the Pacers ...