MassLive.com

Sale closed in Harwich Port: $1.1 million for a three-bedroom home By Real Estate Newswire, 7 days ago

By Real Estate Newswire, 7 days ago

Jkj Realty Ventures Llc bought the property at 150 Bank Street, Harwich Port, from Bank Street Rt 150 on Jan. 20, 2023, for $1,077,000 which ...