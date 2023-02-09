ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Psychics Predicted Paul Abdul’s Life-Changing ‘American Idol’ Journey Three Years Before It Happened

Paula Abdul had a fantastic career before finding her seat at the American Idol judge’s table in 2002. She was a Laker Girl, an in-demand choreographer, and a multi-platinum recording artist. However, working on a reality competition series wasn’t on her radar. Her career was in flux when two psychics predicted she would experience a life-changing role on a new television series three years before Idol happened.
talentrecap.com

First Look At The New Contestants on ‘American Idol’ 2023

We are officially only weeks away from the premiere of American Idol season 21. There are tons of new artists that are currently waiting to be discovered in the new season. Check out the new artists and find out everything you need to know ahead of the February 19 season premiere.
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Common & Jennifer Hudson Reportedly Dating

After rumors swirled since last year, an insider claims that they’re keeping things low-key. Common and Jennifer Hudson are reportedly dating each other after rumors of a romance swirled since last year. Furthermore, RadarOnline on Thursday (January 26) that an insider close to the alleged couple confirmed their fling. While fans speculated on their status, rumors of a fling came after the rapper’s split from Tiffany Haddish.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
bravotv.com

Tom Sandoval Makes Surprising Confessions About Katie and Schwartz’s Divorce & Friendship with Katie

On WWHL, Sandoval shared why Schwartz’s split “hit me pretty hard,” and he had an update on his friendship with Katie. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, viewers got plenty of insight into Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s 2022 divorce. Katie revealed that she never felt like a “priority” to her now-ex and that the two dealt with “a lot of issues” throughout their marriage.
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial Has Him Singing Just Like Danny Zuko in a Nostalgic Nod to 'Grease'

John Travolta is getting in on the Super Bowl commercial action with a new ad for T-Mobile that brings him back to his Grease roots. The 68-year-old actor stepped back into his Danny Zuko shoes to sing “Summer Nights” with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.  Of course, the lyrics to the song are just a little different this time around, but tune is recognizable — and so are a few of his famous dance moves. Fans won’t be disappointed as Travolta pops the collar of his black jacket and proves that he still has a ton of swag decades...
talentrecap.com

All 5 Golden Buzzers on ‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’

The first season of America’s Got Talent All-Stars has officially wrapped up their first auditions round. We’ve seen 60 amazing acts, but only five were able to obtain the honorary Golden Buzzer. In case you forgot, here’s each Golden Buzzer audition from AGT All-Stars season one. All...
talentrecap.com

Meet the 11 Acts Competing in the ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Finals

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has wrapped up the auditions round, and we now know the 11 acts who will be moving on to the Finals. To refresh your memory, let’s take a closer look at each of the acts who will be competing for the All-Stars title. Meet...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Alum Brian King Joseph Fascinates in Sam Smith Violin Remix

America’s Got Talent alum Brian King Joseph has recently released a violin cover of Sam Smith’s “Unholy.” Understandably, his fans can’t stop praising the violinist for his incredible talent. Brian King Joseph Releases ‘Unholy’ Violin Rendition. Less than a week ago, Joseph teased...
EW.com

Paul Rudd calls working on Only Murders In the Building season 3 the 'Mount Rushmore' of comedy

Paul Rudd, a legendary comedic actor in his own right, still gets a little starstruck when working with his idols. The Marvel star is gearing up for his latest MCU release — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters Feb. 17) — while simultaneously filming season 3 of Only Murders In the Building, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in which he says joining Hulu's comedic whodunnit has been "thrilling" because of its all-star cast.

