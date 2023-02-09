Read full article on original website
Psychics Predicted Paul Abdul’s Life-Changing ‘American Idol’ Journey Three Years Before It Happened
Paula Abdul had a fantastic career before finding her seat at the American Idol judge’s table in 2002. She was a Laker Girl, an in-demand choreographer, and a multi-platinum recording artist. However, working on a reality competition series wasn’t on her radar. Her career was in flux when two psychics predicted she would experience a life-changing role on a new television series three years before Idol happened.
talentrecap.com
First Look At The New Contestants on ‘American Idol’ 2023
We are officially only weeks away from the premiere of American Idol season 21. There are tons of new artists that are currently waiting to be discovered in the new season. Check out the new artists and find out everything you need to know ahead of the February 19 season premiere.
hotnewhiphop.com
Common & Jennifer Hudson Reportedly Dating
After rumors swirled since last year, an insider claims that they’re keeping things low-key. Common and Jennifer Hudson are reportedly dating each other after rumors of a romance swirled since last year. Furthermore, RadarOnline on Thursday (January 26) that an insider close to the alleged couple confirmed their fling. While fans speculated on their status, rumors of a fling came after the rapper’s split from Tiffany Haddish.
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Popculture
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Drama Mama: Niecy Nash Laughs About Her Mother Not Believing She Was A ‘Good Dramatic Actress’
On Sunday, Jan. 15 Niecy Nash-Betts received an award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The actress, 52, was recognized for her role in the fictionalized biopic Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about one of America’s most notorious serial killers.
bravotv.com
Tom Sandoval Makes Surprising Confessions About Katie and Schwartz’s Divorce & Friendship with Katie
On WWHL, Sandoval shared why Schwartz’s split “hit me pretty hard,” and he had an update on his friendship with Katie. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, viewers got plenty of insight into Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s 2022 divorce. Katie revealed that she never felt like a “priority” to her now-ex and that the two dealt with “a lot of issues” throughout their marriage.
Did Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Finally Kiss on Law & Order: SVU? Find Out
Watch: Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been waiting for a kiss between Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for over 20 years. But alas, it looks like fans of the NBC crime...
Which ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Had the Highest Net Worth?
Gilligan’s Island is a classic 1960s TV sitcom about a group of stranded castaways. The cast featured a unique mix of TV, film, and theater actors. Look at the life and careers of the cast members, and find out who had the highest net worth. What is ‘Gilligan’s Island’...
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
‘American Idol’ Contestant Sues Show, Claims She Was Made a ‘Laughingstock’
American Idol contestant Normandy Vamos has filed a lawsuit against the show’s producers for wage theft from her time on the show. Vamos claims that she is a victim and that the three celebrity judges made her into a “laughinstock” on TV. Try Paramount+ FREE for a...
John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial Has Him Singing Just Like Danny Zuko in a Nostalgic Nod to 'Grease'
John Travolta is getting in on the Super Bowl commercial action with a new ad for T-Mobile that brings him back to his Grease roots. The 68-year-old actor stepped back into his Danny Zuko shoes to sing “Summer Nights” with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison. Of course, the lyrics to the song are just a little different this time around, but tune is recognizable — and so are a few of his famous dance moves. Fans won’t be disappointed as Travolta pops the collar of his black jacket and proves that he still has a ton of swag decades...
‘NCIS’ Star Teases Mark Harmon’s Possible Return
NCIS fans have been begging for Mark Harmon to reprise his role of Agent Gibbs since the day he left the series in 2021, and star Rocky Carroll is giving people hope that their dream may actually come true. Carroll recently spoke with TVLine about the show’s milestone 450th episode,...
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
talentrecap.com
All 5 Golden Buzzers on ‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’
The first season of America’s Got Talent All-Stars has officially wrapped up their first auditions round. We’ve seen 60 amazing acts, but only five were able to obtain the honorary Golden Buzzer. In case you forgot, here’s each Golden Buzzer audition from AGT All-Stars season one. All...
talentrecap.com
Meet the 11 Acts Competing in the ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Finals
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has wrapped up the auditions round, and we now know the 11 acts who will be moving on to the Finals. To refresh your memory, let’s take a closer look at each of the acts who will be competing for the All-Stars title. Meet...
‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy star Jessica Chastain may be an Oscar-winning actress, but that doesn’t mean that she feels confident about... The post ‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette appeared first on Outsider.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Alum Brian King Joseph Fascinates in Sam Smith Violin Remix
America’s Got Talent alum Brian King Joseph has recently released a violin cover of Sam Smith’s “Unholy.” Understandably, his fans can’t stop praising the violinist for his incredible talent. Brian King Joseph Releases ‘Unholy’ Violin Rendition. Less than a week ago, Joseph teased...
Kristen Bell Has Honest Talks With Kids About Dax Shepard's Addiction
No topic of discussion is off limits in Kristen Bell's house. This means that the Frozen actress and husband Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8, are well-aware their dad's past...
EW.com
Paul Rudd calls working on Only Murders In the Building season 3 the 'Mount Rushmore' of comedy
Paul Rudd, a legendary comedic actor in his own right, still gets a little starstruck when working with his idols. The Marvel star is gearing up for his latest MCU release — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters Feb. 17) — while simultaneously filming season 3 of Only Murders In the Building, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in which he says joining Hulu's comedic whodunnit has been "thrilling" because of its all-star cast.
