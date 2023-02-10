Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 30
Briar Woods 61, Riverside 51
Brookville 41, Rustburg 18
Brunswick Academy 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17
Bullis, Md. 59, Potomac School 46
Carlisle 53, North Cross 44
Catholic 98, Cape Henry Collegiate 14
Clover Hill 48, George Wythe-Richmond 21
Council 45, Northwood 20
Essex 67, K&Q Central 58
Flint Hill 54, Madeira School 22
George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Fort Chiswell 44
Giles 50, Grayson County 33
Grace Christian 51, United Christian Academy 31
Grafton 57, Jamestown 47
Hampton Roads 48, Summit Christian Academy 12
Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Loudoun County 22
Highland Springs 70, Hermitage 55
Highland-Warrenton 41, Fredericksburg Academy 19
Hopewell 49, Matoaca 48
James River 65, Midlothian 35
Jefferson Forest 52, Liberty-Bedford 44
Liberty Christian 57, E.C. Glass 29
Lightridge 58, Rock Ridge 10
Lloyd Bird 54, Manchester 51
Monacan 69, Huguenot 44
Norfolk Christian School 60, Steward School 56
Powhatan 49, Cosby 26
Prince George 40, Petersburg 31
Richmond Christian 49, Grace Christian 25
St. Gertrude 71, Trinity Episcopal 23
St. Margaret’s 63, Carmel 30
Stone Bridge 50, Potomac Falls 34
Strasburg 56, Woodstock Central 54
The Covenant School 50, Chatham Hall 2
Tuscarora 72, Broad Run 39
Va. Episcopal 53, Miller School 49
Wakefield School 37, Randolph-Macon Academy 35
Wilson Memorial 50, Harrisonburg 44
Yorktown 57, Wakefield 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0