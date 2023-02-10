Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 30

Briar Woods 61, Riverside 51

Brookville 41, Rustburg 18

Brunswick Academy 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17

Bullis, Md. 59, Potomac School 46

Carlisle 53, North Cross 44

Catholic 98, Cape Henry Collegiate 14

Clover Hill 48, George Wythe-Richmond 21

Council 45, Northwood 20

Essex 67, K&Q Central 58

Flint Hill 54, Madeira School 22

George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Fort Chiswell 44

Giles 50, Grayson County 33

Grace Christian 51, United Christian Academy 31

Grafton 57, Jamestown 47

Hampton Roads 48, Summit Christian Academy 12

Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Loudoun County 22

Highland Springs 70, Hermitage 55

Highland-Warrenton 41, Fredericksburg Academy 19

Hopewell 49, Matoaca 48

James River 65, Midlothian 35

Jefferson Forest 52, Liberty-Bedford 44

Liberty Christian 57, E.C. Glass 29

Lightridge 58, Rock Ridge 10

Lloyd Bird 54, Manchester 51

Monacan 69, Huguenot 44

Norfolk Christian School 60, Steward School 56

Powhatan 49, Cosby 26

Prince George 40, Petersburg 31

Richmond Christian 49, Grace Christian 25

St. Gertrude 71, Trinity Episcopal 23

St. Margaret’s 63, Carmel 30

Stone Bridge 50, Potomac Falls 34

Strasburg 56, Woodstock Central 54

The Covenant School 50, Chatham Hall 2

Tuscarora 72, Broad Run 39

Va. Episcopal 53, Miller School 49

Wakefield School 37, Randolph-Macon Academy 35

Wilson Memorial 50, Harrisonburg 44

Yorktown 57, Wakefield 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

