The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 53, Lexington 16

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 22

Aurora 33, Crete 30

Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Roncalli 27

Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40

Centura 57, Sutton 26

Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33

Columbus Lakeview 57, Central City 24

Crofton 64, Norfolk Catholic 30

David City 55, Madison 32

Deshler 42, Red Cloud 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 45

Elmwood-Murdock 59, Mead 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Weeping Water 37

Franklin 38, Elba 34

Fremont 75, Buena Vista 21

Gering 49, McCook 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 23

Grand Island Northwest 46, Boone Central 26

Guardian Angels 50, Pierce 33

Hampton 46, Riverside 38

Hanover, Kan. 55, Thayer Central 21

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Battle Creek 39

Hershey 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 58

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Twin River 38

Johnson County Central 53, College View Academy 35

Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26

Leyton 49, Garden County 33

Lincoln Lutheran 46, Auburn 30

Lincoln Northeast 64, Omaha Central 59

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 11

Malcolm 47, Omaha Duchesne Academy 31

McCool Junction 46, High Plains Community 29

Medicine Valley 60, Maxwell 44

Meridian 51, Friend 22

Minden 75, Wood River 41

Mullen 41, Sandhills Valley 38

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

North Bend Central 66, Howells/Dodge 25

Norton, Kan. 39, Cambridge 37

Omaha Concordia 62, Cedar Bluffs 36

Omaha Marian 70, Omaha Benson 53

Omaha Northwest 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 40

Osceola 33, Heartland 27

Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 25

Paxton 44, Sutherland 34

Platteview 73, Douglas County West 60

Ravenna 59, Gibbon 14

Sandhills/Thedford 43, Arthur County 26

Schuyler 39, Ralston 27

Scottsbluff 60, North Platte 52

Shelby/Rising City 54, East Butler 39

Silver Lake 56, Giltner 14

South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47

Southern Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 22

St. Mary’s 55, West Holt 32

St. Paul 28, Centennial 23

Tekamah-Herman 46, Fort Calhoun 32

Valentine 34, North Central 30

Wahoo 64, Plattsmouth 19

Walthill 63, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 36

Waverly 41, Hastings 31

Wayne 41, Wynot 35

Winnebago 67, Santee 58

Wisner-Pilger 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.

Chadron vs. Bayard, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

