Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 53, Lexington 16
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 22
Aurora 33, Crete 30
Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Roncalli 27
Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40
Centura 57, Sutton 26
Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33
Columbus Lakeview 57, Central City 24
Crofton 64, Norfolk Catholic 30
David City 55, Madison 32
Deshler 42, Red Cloud 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 45
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Mead 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Weeping Water 37
Franklin 38, Elba 34
Fremont 75, Buena Vista 21
Gering 49, McCook 47
Grand Island Central Catholic 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 23
Grand Island Northwest 46, Boone Central 26
Guardian Angels 50, Pierce 33
Hampton 46, Riverside 38
Hanover, Kan. 55, Thayer Central 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Battle Creek 39
Hershey 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 58
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Twin River 38
Johnson County Central 53, College View Academy 35
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26
Leyton 49, Garden County 33
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Auburn 30
Lincoln Northeast 64, Omaha Central 59
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 11
Malcolm 47, Omaha Duchesne Academy 31
McCool Junction 46, High Plains Community 29
Medicine Valley 60, Maxwell 44
Meridian 51, Friend 22
Minden 75, Wood River 41
Mullen 41, Sandhills Valley 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
North Bend Central 66, Howells/Dodge 25
Norton, Kan. 39, Cambridge 37
Omaha Concordia 62, Cedar Bluffs 36
Omaha Marian 70, Omaha Benson 53
Omaha Northwest 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 40
Osceola 33, Heartland 27
Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 25
Paxton 44, Sutherland 34
Platteview 73, Douglas County West 60
Ravenna 59, Gibbon 14
Sandhills/Thedford 43, Arthur County 26
Schuyler 39, Ralston 27
Scottsbluff 60, North Platte 52
Shelby/Rising City 54, East Butler 39
Silver Lake 56, Giltner 14
South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47
Southern Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 22
St. Mary’s 55, West Holt 32
St. Paul 28, Centennial 23
Tekamah-Herman 46, Fort Calhoun 32
Valentine 34, North Central 30
Wahoo 64, Plattsmouth 19
Walthill 63, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 36
Waverly 41, Hastings 31
Wayne 41, Wynot 35
Winnebago 67, Santee 58
Wisner-Pilger 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.
Chadron vs. Bayard, ppd.
