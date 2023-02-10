Open in App
Washington State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 79, The Covenant School 48

Booker T. Washington 72, Great Bridge 51

Broad Run 60, Tuscarora 59

Catholic 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 46

E.C. Glass 61, Liberty Christian 25

Eastern Mennonite 69, New Covenant 47

Fairfax Christian 66, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 63

Fishburne Military 49, Stuart Hall 40

Floyd County 80, Alleghany 58

George Wythe-Richmond 72, Clover Hill 62

George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Fort Chiswell 31

Grace Christian 67, SPIRIT Home School 53

Grace Christian 67, United Christian Academy 36

Hampton Roads 65, Summit Christian Academy 50

Hargrave Military 72, North Cross 41

Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Amherst County 35

Independence 62, Woodgrove 59

Lightridge 55, Rock Ridge 50

Loudoun County 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 57

McLean 78, Herndon 37

Miller School 76, Va. Episcopal 45

Nandua 77, Arcadia 44

Norfolk Collegiate 80, Nansemond-Suffolk 59

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 48, Trinity at Meadowview 46

Oscar Smith 87, Nansemond River 61

Potomac Falls 60, Stone Bridge 46

Radford 54, Pulaski County 48

Rappahannock 77, K&Q Central 69

Ridgeview Christian 57, Timberlake Christian 46

Riverside 47, Briar Woods 36

Rustburg 47, Brookville 45

Southampton Academy 54, Gateway Christian 39

Spotswood 57, Broadway 40

St. Andrew’s, Md. 74, Flint Hill 47

Steward School 102, Norfolk Christian School 33

Wilson Memorial 65, Turner Ashby 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

