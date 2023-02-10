Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 79, The Covenant School 48
Booker T. Washington 72, Great Bridge 51
Broad Run 60, Tuscarora 59
Catholic 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 46
E.C. Glass 61, Liberty Christian 25
Eastern Mennonite 69, New Covenant 47
Fairfax Christian 66, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 63
Fishburne Military 49, Stuart Hall 40
Floyd County 80, Alleghany 58
George Wythe-Richmond 72, Clover Hill 62
George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Fort Chiswell 31
Grace Christian 67, SPIRIT Home School 53
Grace Christian 67, United Christian Academy 36
Hampton Roads 65, Summit Christian Academy 50
Hargrave Military 72, North Cross 41
Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Amherst County 35
Independence 62, Woodgrove 59
Lightridge 55, Rock Ridge 50
Loudoun County 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 57
McLean 78, Herndon 37
Miller School 76, Va. Episcopal 45
Nandua 77, Arcadia 44
Norfolk Collegiate 80, Nansemond-Suffolk 59
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 48, Trinity at Meadowview 46
Oscar Smith 87, Nansemond River 61
Potomac Falls 60, Stone Bridge 46
Radford 54, Pulaski County 48
Rappahannock 77, K&Q Central 69
Ridgeview Christian 57, Timberlake Christian 46
Riverside 47, Briar Woods 36
Rustburg 47, Brookville 45
Southampton Academy 54, Gateway Christian 39
Spotswood 57, Broadway 40
St. Andrew’s, Md. 74, Flint Hill 47
Steward School 102, Norfolk Christian School 33
Wilson Memorial 65, Turner Ashby 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
