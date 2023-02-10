Weekend Update: From the Playing Fields of Princeton to the Super Bowl Spotlight

Princeton, NJ –Lots going on this weekend in Princeton, including a trio of art openings at the Arts Council on Saturday afternoon, February 11, the final four performances of Between Two Knees at McCarter, various music performances throughout the weekend, and a women’s basketball game at Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon

So we direct your attention to Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, where the Super Bowl will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What to know: First and foremost, don’t ruin your day. The hype will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, but the game won’t begin until 6:30 p.m. – on Fox Sports. Pace yourself. The halftime with Rihanna will last 30 minutes.

Second, unless we are missing something, this is one of the least bitter Super Bowl games in memory. Neither team has a grudge against the other. Neither team has some chip on its shoulder due to some perceived slight against it. Neither team seems to have a villain player on the roster. It’s the first time that two brothers have competed against each other in the Super Bowl – Jason Kelce, the center with the Eagles, and Travis Kelce, his younger brother, a tight end with the Chiefs.

Another first has scarcely been mentioned, which is a good thing. This year’s Super Bowl is the first in which the two starting quarterbacks will both be Blacks. It was not until 1988 when the first Black started as quarterback in a Super Bowl. Now quarterbacks seem much more likely to be judged on their abilities rather than their skin color.

And that brings us to another sidelight to this year’s Super Bowl. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ abilities were questioned in the playoffs leading up to this game because of a severe ankle sprain. He was limping severely throughout the AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won in the closing seconds of play. After the game he issued a Tweet to his legion of fans:

“Julie WAS the reason i was the guy i was on the field today!” Mahomes wrote to his millions of Twitter followers.

The Julie he referenced is Julie Frymyer, assistant athletic trainer for the Chiefs.

And Frymyer is another name of interest for Princeton readers. As reported in the February 3 Wall Street Journal, before Frymyer joined the Chiefs, she was the athletic trainer for the Princeton football team.

As the Journal wrote, “Frymyer is the proud owner of three degrees. . . While she was getting her doctorate in physical therapy, Frymyer helped collect data for a 2010 study about fluid consumption and sweating in NFL and college football players, and she was thanked in the paper’s acknowledgments . . .

“She was at Towson University until 2015 when someone recommended her to Charlie Thompson, who was Princeton’s head athletic trainer for 23 years. He thought she was the woman for the job before their first meeting was over. Then he was certain when he saw her in action. ‘I stopped having to work basically because everyone wanted to see Julie,’ Thompson says.

“Princeton football coach Bob Surace said Frymyer’s work ethic made her a rock star, which is the highest form of praise from a football coach.”

So we will hope that the game comes down to the final play, that Kelce wins, and that Frymyer doesn’t get to see much action.

Meanwhile, closer to home:

Friday, February 10

8 p.m.: Danielle Ponder, McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. The singer-songwriter and former public defender shares the mix of powerful vocals behind her recently released debut album, “Some of Us Are Brave.”

8 p.m.: Between Two Knees, McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. “Outrageously funny and wickedly subversive intergenerational tale of familial love, loss, and connection.”

8 p.m.: Princeton Folk Dance, Suzanne Patterson Center, 45 Stockton Street. www.princetonfolkdance.org. Lesson followed by open dancing. No partner necessary.

Saturday, February 11

8:30 to 11 a.m.: Science On Saturday Lecture Series, Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, 100 Stellarator Road, www.pppl.gov. “Dogs and Humans with Williams Syndrome”: Bridgett von Holdt of Princeton University discusses her team’s 2017 discovery that dogs and humans with Williams Syndrome share a handful of genetic variants that both are connected to friendliness. This sharing goes even further where the same genes carry these variants across the two species. Coffee and donuts at 8:30 followed by lecture at 9:30. Masks optional; virtual viewing available.

1 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball, Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton University. www.goprincetontigers.com. Dartmouth.

1 p.m.: Art on Hulfish, “You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography,” Princeton University Art Museum, 11 Hulfish Street, 609-924-8777. artmuseum. princeton.edu. Open house for opening of photography exhibit curated by Pilar Tompkins Rivas, chief curator at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. On view through May 7.

1 to 4 p.m.: Music at Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, 609-924-2310. www. terhuneorchards.com. Live music by Brian Bortnick.

2 and 8 p.m.: Between Two Knees, McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. “Outrageously funny and wickedly subversive intergenerational tale of familial love, loss, and connection.”

3 to 5 p.m.: Where Color Meets Memory, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.edu. Opening reception for the exhibit of work by Dolores Poacelli and Katie Truk. On view through March 11.

3 to 5 p.m.: Princeton Sketchbook Club Library Opening Celebration, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Last September, the Arts Council announced a community-wide project that would supply blank 5x8” sketchbooks to anyone interested in participating in a new artistic endeavor, the Princeton Sketchbook Club. By mid-December, 300 sketchbooks were picked up by residents and sent across the country to be filled with doodles, poetry, collage, or whichever medium the recipient chose to fill its pages. The full sketchbook library opens for public perusal with a free reception.

3 to 5 p.m.: Train of Thoughts opening reception, Lower Gallery, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Works by Donna Payton, Kathleen Preziosi, and Libby Ramage. The exhibition will be a visual confluence of the minds and creative approaches of three artists, resulting in an undulating mosaic presentation of over 100 small works reflecting the title: Train of Thoughts. Through April 15.

7:30-11 p.m.: Princeton Country Dancers presents an English Country dance at Suzanne Patterson Center, 1 Monument Drive. $15. With Judi Rivkin. Princetoncountrydancers.org.

8 p.m.: For the Love of It, Program in Jazz Studies, McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, www.mccarter.org. Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and composer Camille Thurman joins Princeton’s Jazz Vocal Collective, under the direction of Trineice Robinson-Martin, in the celebration of life, love, and culture through diverse musical styles and composers.

Sunday, February 12

1 to 4 p.m.: Music at Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road. Live music by Michael Montemurro.

2 p.m.: Between Two Knees, McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. “Outrageously funny and wickedly subversive intergenerational tale of familial love, loss, and connection.”

3 to 5 p.m.: Family Barn Dancing, Princeton Country Dancers, Suzanne Patterson Center, 1 Monument Drive, www. princetoncountrydancers.org. For families with kids ages 4 and up. Led by caller Sue Dupre with live music provided by the Mixed Age Dance Band.

4 p.m.: Choral Reading of Beethoven’s Mass In C, Princeton Society of Musical Amateurs, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, Route 206 at Cherry Hill Road. Vocal scores provided $10 (free for students and non-singing guests). Musicalamateurs.org.

Monday, February 13

Recycling

To receive once-a-day updates on stories of community interest, click here to subscribe to TAPinto Princeton’s free e-mail newsletter.

Have a comment or story suggestion? E-mail rrein@tapinto.net.



