Open in App
Franklin, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Amazon Donates $10,000 to Franklin Youth Center

By Malik Lyons,

7 days ago

SOMERSET, NJ - Amazon donated $10,000 to the Franklin Youth Center on Feb. 3.

"These funds will support future programs and activities to benefit our youth members," Franklin Township Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Windy White told TAPinto.

The Franklin Youth Center officially opened late last Spring - provides recreational programs, resources, and social services to Franklin youth in grades six through twelve.

The 25,000-square-foot facility encompasses a gym, basketball court, audio and visual studios, open meeting space, lounges, and a satellite library facility.

Amazon officials say supporting local communities is a priority, and donating to the Franklin Youth Center is one way for the local team to give back.

"We’re proud that our team in Somerset is made up of leaders who fully embrace the needs of children in New Jersey," Amazon Community Engagement Operations Manager Shalena Bratcher told TAPinto. "This is just one event that showcases how Amazonians continue to demonstrate acts of kindness, and we are thrilled to continue working together with our neighbors all across the state."

Franklin Mayor Phillip Kramer and Deputy Mayor Sivaraman Anbarasan attended the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhrUA_0kiWIg1H00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ILT0_0kiWIg1H00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State
Downtown Westfield: Consignment Shop Shutting, StretchLab Coming, Gallery Opens
Westfield, NJ20 hours ago
Nutley Business Owner Throws Hat in the Ring for Senate Run
Nutley, NJ4 hours ago
East Brunswick: Mayor Cohen Questions Need for New High School
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular
Roselle Park Launches “Safe Place” Initiative to Assist Victims of Hate Crimes; Program Also Available to Students at Borough Schools
Roselle Park, NJ13 hours ago
Bridgewater Introducing Phase 1 of BridgewaterSHIELD Program
Bridgewater, NJ22 hours ago
Local teachers highlight grants in action at statewide conference
New Providence, NJ15 hours ago
Let's Go Rangers! New Brunswick Launching Park Steward Program
New Brunswick, NJ15 hours ago
Emergency Meeting to Address Recent Violence Set for Friday
Paterson, NJ22 hours ago
Rahway PD Phone Service Restored
Rahway, NJ11 hours ago
Lecture Illuminates Westfield’s Black History Landmarks, Ongoing Issues
Westfield, NJ16 hours ago
Town of Newton: Accepting Applications for Part Time Administrative Assistant in Clerk's Office
Newton, NJ1 day ago
McManus Middle School Invites All to "Through the Looking Glass: The True African Experience"
Linden, NJ10 hours ago
Bayway Family Success Center Hosts Family Fun Arts and Crafts
Elizabeth, NJ15 hours ago
Prospect Park Pilots a 4-Day Work Week for Municipal Employees
Prospect Park, NJ20 hours ago
No Votes Taken on Two Ordinances Supporting Wayne's Volunteer First Responders
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Widow Pleads with Bayonne City Council to Help Prevent Future Suicides
Bayonne, NJ22 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcome New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Federal Housing Initiative, Local Efforts Making an Impact in Jersey City, Fulop Says
Jersey City, NJ12 hours ago
Friends of Cedar View in Lincroft: On a mission to preserve and protect the African-American Cedar View Cemetery founded in 1850
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Wayne Mayor Warns of Looming Budget Increase
Wayne, NJ11 hours ago
Town of Morristown and Morris Township Municipal Offices, Other Closures for Presidents' Day, Feb. 20
Morristown, NJ19 hours ago
GoFundMe and Funeral Service Info for Deceased Linden Student
Linden, NJ2 days ago
Paterson's A Rose's Petals, Owner Carolyn Joe Honored for Decades of Community Service
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Somerville: Crane Hoists Final Steel Beam into Place at RWJUH/Somerset
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Colliers Engineering and Design Moves Headquarters to Bell Works, Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ1 day ago
Berkeley Heights Residents Gather to Commemorate the Second Annual Black History Month Flag Raising
Berkeley Heights, NJ1 day ago
Kids and Families are Welcome at Phillipsburg Applebee's
Phillipsburg, NJ23 hours ago
Weekend Update: It's Not April Yet in Princeton, But It's Time to Think About Porchfest
Princeton, NJ13 hours ago
Morristown Mayor's Wife Mary Dougherty Gets Real Estate License Revoked for One Year
Morristown, NJ11 hours ago
Verona Police Chief's Presentation Highlights Deterioration of Police Headquarters Condition, Need for a New Facility
Verona, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy