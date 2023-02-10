Amazon Donates $10,000 to Franklin Youth Center

SOMERSET, NJ - Amazon donated $10,000 to the Franklin Youth Center on Feb. 3.

"These funds will support future programs and activities to benefit our youth members," Franklin Township Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Windy White told TAPinto.

The Franklin Youth Center officially opened late last Spring - provides recreational programs, resources, and social services to Franklin youth in grades six through twelve.

The 25,000-square-foot facility encompasses a gym, basketball court, audio and visual studios, open meeting space, lounges, and a satellite library facility.

Amazon officials say supporting local communities is a priority, and donating to the Franklin Youth Center is one way for the local team to give back.

"We’re proud that our team in Somerset is made up of leaders who fully embrace the needs of children in New Jersey," Amazon Community Engagement Operations Manager Shalena Bratcher told TAPinto. "This is just one event that showcases how Amazonians continue to demonstrate acts of kindness, and we are thrilled to continue working together with our neighbors all across the state."

Franklin Mayor Phillip Kramer and Deputy Mayor Sivaraman Anbarasan attended the event.







